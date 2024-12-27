Experience Judaism like never before: Meet the world’s only museum of its kind

Founded in 1860 in France, Alliance Israélite Universelle (AIU) announces the launch of the groundbreaking digital project, the Alliance Museum. The initiative aims to expose, preserve, study, and make accessible the heritage of Jewish communities and the pioneering story of AIU’s members to diverse audiences across Israel and the globe.

The new museum brings to life the stories of Jewish communities in North Africa, the Balkans, Asia, and the Middle East, which preserved a rich Jewish tradition alongside values of education, knowledge, equality, and justice.

“The museum is a national treasure of culture and tradition, a living bridge between generations,” explains Hani Mamram, Deputy CEO of the organization and the museum's curator. “It connects visitors to their heritage, the glorious past, and the values of mutual responsibility, universal education, and excellence on which Alliance’s educational network was founded. A visit helps us recognize the men and women whose stories are a source of pride.”

The museum offers moving exhibitions, hundreds of rare historical artifacts and documents, personal stories, and authentic photographs, all carefully collected, scanned, and integrated into the museum's rooms. This is presented through an innovative platform that includes interactive tools, virtual tours, and original video productions, providing a unique immersive experience. The museum is available in Hebrew, Spanish, and French, open to the public 24/7, and free of charge.

“Personal connection makes heritage relevant,” adds Chaya Ne’eman, content consultant for the project. “We believe every visitor will feel these stories resonate with them and belong to them.” The museum aims to expand its content and exhibitions to reflect all Alliance communities and, to that end, the organization is also reaching out to the public. “We ask anyone connected to Alliance Israélite Universelle, whether they or their parents or relatives studied in one of Alliance's schools worldwide, to contact us if they possess items or documents that could help expand the collection.”

Additionally, the organization plans collaborations with educational institutions, heritage centers, historians, and Jewish organizations in Israel and abroad. “We invite anyone with a connection to the Jewish story to join an exciting and educational journey to the magnificent heritage of the Alliance communities,” concludes Hani Mamram.