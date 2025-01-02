The connection between Turkish coffee and commemorating the victims of October 7

Behind Strauss's well-known brands are thousands of dedicated employees. They are the human capital driving one of Israel's largest and oldest food companies, each with their own unique story. In the Lifelong Enterprises project, we meet the employees who make Strauss what it is—a company that has accompanied Israel for over 80 years. Every week, we share a different story, a new figure. This time, we feature Ziv Levi, 46 years old, married with three children, a resident of Gan Yavne, and an 11-year employee of Strauss. For the past two and a half years, he has served as the manager of Strauss-Elite's coffee factory.

The Story Behind the Photograph

"I began my journey at Strauss as a team leader in logistics, and five years ago, I joined the coffee factory in Lod as the packaging and logistics manager. After about two and a half years in that role and others, I was appointed factory manager, a position I still hold today. The coffee factory employs about 90 workers and is considered a veteran facility, producing coffee since the 1960s when it operated under Elite. At the factory, we produce various types, blends, and flavors of Turkish coffee, all Strauss coffee capsules, and the entire coffee bean category for home and institutional use. The factory operates 24/7 and is classified as essential. We haven't stopped working—not during the war, nor during the COVID-19 pandemic."

On the Impact of the War

"On October 7, I lost my sister Liat, her husband Aviv, and their children Rotem, Yonatan, and Yiftach. The family lived in Kibbutz Kfar Aza and was in their safe room when Hamas terrorists infiltrated the kibbutz. The terrorists showed no mercy, and the entire family was murdered in the safe room. When IDF forces entered, they found them shot and huddled together on the bed. The loss we experienced was unbearable, and Strauss supported me throughout the entire time I needed.

"Since their murder, we have made it a priority to commemorate the memory of Liat and her family. One of the most prominent initiatives in this context is Doll’s Wings. The activity began with my sister, who ran a workshop in Sha’ar Hanegev that combined classes and activities for adults and children. Through this activity, Liat promoted values of sustainability and community and initiated the creation of magnificent wings made from fragments of old toys. The idea was that one person's trash is another's treasure, and the activity gained momentum and many supporters. After her death, we as a family decided to spread the beautiful project wherever possible. Today, there are over 100 wings in Israel and abroad—in schools, communities, and cultural centers. As the manager of the coffee factory, I decided to bring the initiative to our factory. The employees got involved, bringing old toy fragments from home, which we used to create wings displayed on the factory's entrance wall. It was incredibly moving to see the workers connect to the idea that started with my sister’s initiative."

What Does It Feel Like to Be Part of an Israeli Food Company That Has Been Around for Decades?

"Coffee is now considered a staple product, and our coffee products can be found in every home in Israel. Strauss-Elite's Turkish coffee is one of the products most connected to Israeli culture. We have a responsibility to maintain the same flavors and quality over time. During the war, we saw how much soldiers and reservists needed this coffee, so we sent tens of thousands of units to various fronts. I always tell employees that their fathers and grandfathers drank this Turkish coffee, so we bear a great responsibility to ensure it continues in the same beloved format."

Why Strauss?

"Many companies boast about family values, but I believe Strauss has taken this value a step further. It's not just the beautiful connection between employees and managers from all parts of Israeli society but also the fact that many of our employees have worked here for years. In fact, we have employees with 30 or even 40 years of seniority. They joined us as young men and women after the army or school, and today we accompany them as they retire."

A Bit About the Lod Coffee Factory

Established in 1963, the factory produces the iconic Turkish coffee, coffee beans, and espresso capsules. Turkish coffee has become an integral part of Israeli culture and can be found in every home in Israel. The coffee, imported from three different continents, is tested daily by a special tasting panel to ensure the well-known and beloved Israeli quality.

