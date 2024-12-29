Mashing avocados, assembling donuts: The coolest games and Hanukkah innovations

Hanukkah has arrived, and festive candle-lighting ceremonies are being held in many homes across the country. It’s the perfect time to gather with family and friends and try out a variety of new games that will add plenty of fun to the holiday atmosphere.

If you’re looking for games to bring everyone together, you don’t have to limit yourself to Hanukkah-themed ones. There are also fresh, exciting games that can add tons of excitement and action to the celebration. From classic dreidels for the little ones, to unique card games and special craft kits—here are the latest in the gaming world, arriving just in time.

Dreidels

The dreidel, one of Hanukkah’s most iconic symbols, has been a beloved part of the holiday for centuries. This simple game, where children (and adults) eagerly await to see which side will land, has become a central activity during family evenings. This year, alongside classic dreidels, new versions bring additional experiences—dreidels with technological innovations, diverse colors, and unique designs that add a touch of modernity to the traditional game.

The Stock stores offer a wide selection of dreidels, including a drawing dreidel for NIS 2.50, a singing dreidel, a wooden dreidel in a 10-piece pack for NIS 6.90, and various character-themed dreidels featuring Fireman Sam, Spiderman, Mickey Mouse, and Frozen at 3 for NIS 10. Additionally, there’s an Israeli flag dreidel with lights for NIS 3.90, a firepower dreidel gun for NIS 20.90, and many more models.

A set of 6 animal-shaped dreidels by Max Stock (credit: Maxstock, official site, PR) The Donut Queen

The Roladin pastry chain, in collaboration with Kodkod, has launched a new card game especially for the holiday, inspired by the legendary Falafel King. Players compete to assemble the perfect donut. The goal: Be the first to collect all the donut components—from dough and colorful sprinkles to filling, decorations, and the perfect glaze. Suitable for ages 5 and up, 2-6 players.

Price: NIS 56. Club members: NIS 44.

Available at Roladin branches and online.

The Donut Queen (credit: My Social, official site, Yarin Cohen) Singing Moana Doll

To celebrate the sequel to Disney’s hit movie Moana, the company is launching the Moana adventure doll. Pressing the doll’s body plays a clip from the English version of the original song from the new movie, "We’re Back." The new doll is dressed in her adventure outfit from the film, featuring stunning wavy hair and fun accessories.

Price in the Kfar Hashaashuim/Idan 2000 app: NIS 159.

Singing Moana Doll (credit: DISNEY, official site) Smash the Avocado

A fast-paced game where the first player to get rid of all their cards wins. The game rules are simple, creating an atmosphere of laughter and good vibes. The instructions also include an advanced version of the game. It comes in a fun avocado-shaped box, and the cards have an avocado-skin texture. Suitable for 2 or more players, ages 6-99.

Price: NIS 60.

Avocado Boom (credit: Foxmind, official site, PR) Swish – Clear and Clever

Swish is an exciting Israeli-developed game of visual perception, with various levels and challenges. Players create "swishes" by matching balls to their corresponding rings. Found a swish? Stack the cards to form it and show your match. A swish is created when all balls fit perfectly into the matching rings by color and placement. The player with the most cards at the end wins. Suitable for ages 7 and up.

Price: NIS 79.90.

Swish (credit: Foxmind, official site, PR) Trio – A Spicy Match Game

Trio, awarded Game of the Year 2024 at the Cannes Gaming Festival, challenges players to guess which numbers are hidden behind cards. With a good memory and a bit of luck, you can win. This sophisticated and surprising card game is suitable for ages 8 and up.

Price: NIS 49.90.

Trio (credit: Foxmind, official site, PR) Fingerlings – Tiny Friends for Every Finger

Fingerlings are small characters designed to perch on fingers, like monkeys, birds, and even unicorns. Each character has its own personality and responds to touch, sound, and movement—with blinking eyes, funny sounds, and direct interactions like a little hug. This toy brings humor and joy to every playtime, perfect for children who love cute, interactive toys. Great for fostering imagination and interaction. Suitable for ages 5-10.

Price: Birds – NIS 79.90; Monkeys, unicorns, and dinosaurs – NIS 99.90.

Available on the Little Prince website, with free home delivery for orders over NIS 399.90.

Fingerlings (credit: official site, The Little Prince Studio) Bluey’s Treehouse

Beloved characters from the hit series Bluey make Hanukkah an adventure full of imagination. The colorful and delightful treehouse includes characters and accessories, allowing kids to recreate scenes from favorite episodes or invent new stories. A gift every Bluey fan will love, combining creativity, imagination, and social play. Suitable for ages 3-8.

Price: NIS 249.90.

Available on the Little Prince website, with free home delivery for orders over NIS 399.90.

Bluey’s Treehouse (credit: official site, The Little Prince Studio) Hey Clay – Experiential Sculpting Kits

Hey Clay offers colorful and inspiring creation kits, perfect for kids who love art and fun. The product includes kits with soft, air-drying colored clay and access to an app with a variety of animated, simple guides for creating cool clay figures. The ideal gift for developing creativity, fine motor skills, and endless enjoyment. Suitable for ages 5-10.

Price: Themed kit – NIS 109.90.

Available on the Little Prince website, with free home delivery for orders over NIS 399.90.

Hey Clay (credit: official site, The Little Prince Studio) Japanese Origami

The game Gami offers a unique building experience inspired by Japanese origami, blending precision, relaxation, and creativity. The product includes building kits with hundreds of pieces to create stunning 3D models, accompanied by an inspiration booklet and a barcode for an interactive building guide. A gift providing hours of relaxing and enjoyable activity, perfect for the whole family. Excellent for practicing patience, focus, and improving motor skills at any age. Suitable for ages 5-99.

Price: 250-piece kit – NIS 79.90; 500-piece kit – NIS 149.90; 1,000-piece kit – NIS 249.90.

Available on the Little Prince website, with free home delivery for orders over NIS 399.90.

Gami (credit: official site, The Little Prince Studio) Kids’ Coffee Machine

The De’Longhi kids’ coffee machine encourages imaginative role-play while mimicking real-life experiences. The machine includes accessories for pretending to make coffee with the beloved and popular coffee maker. A perfect gift for kids who love to feel "grown-up." Suitable for ages 3-10.

Price: NIS 259.90.

Available on the Little Prince website, with free home delivery for orders over NIS 399.90.

Kids’ Coffee Machine (credit: official site, The Little Prince Studio) Fireman Sam’s Station

Fireman Sam, the beloved character, brings values of help, courage, and friendship. His toys let children connect with the world of adventure and rescue. The fire station includes accessories and figures, allowing kids to simulate emergency and rescue scenarios, develop imagination, and engage in role-play. An ideal gift for kids who love adventures and want to feel like real heroes. Suitable for ages 3-6.

Price: NIS 289.90.

Available on the Little Prince website, with free home delivery for orders over NIS 399.90. Fireman Sam’s Station (credit: official site, The Little Prince Studio)

Heroes of Goo Jit Zu

Heroes of Goo Jit Zu, the popular stretchable toy series, allows you to create a hero with texture and powers of your choice. This is an innovative and first-of-its-kind product in the sought-after Goo Jit Zu series, perfect for fans of stretchy and extendable characters. The product is reusable and can be reassembled. A unique toy that combines creative play, the ability to design a personalized toy, and enjoyment. Suitable for ages 5-12.

Price: NIS 169.90.