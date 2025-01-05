The latest American craze: Basketball arena screens in the bedroom

Is this a new reason for relationship disputes? A new trend going viral in the U.S. involves men installing screen cubes, reminiscent of those in basketball arenas, inside their homes. Some men who installed this new gadget in their bedrooms or above the dining table in their living rooms have faced harsh criticism online from women.

TronVision’s screen cube is a multimedia system made up of several screens arranged in a unique configuration, allowing simultaneous viewing of different content. The system is particularly suited for sports enthusiasts who want to follow multiple games at once, gamers seeking to enhance their gaming experience, or families looking to turn their living room into an interactive entertainment center. The cube is relatively easy to assemble, weighs less than 18 kg (39 lbs), and is manufactured and marketed in the U.S.

The price of the screen cube starts at approximately $1,900 in the U.S., depending on the model and selected add-ons. The price includes the screens themselves, the cube structure, and all the connections and accessories needed for installation and operation. The company offers several packages, such as the Gamer Package and the Home Entertainment Package, tailored to users’ various needs.

Installing the screen cube in home spaces, such as the bedroom or dining room, has sparked mixed reactions among family members, particularly women. Recently, these reactions have gone viral on Instagram and TikTok. In many cases, women expressed shock and dismay upon discovering the new system had been installed without their knowledge. Some complained about the impact on the room’s aesthetics, the intrusion of technology into the home space, and the associated expenses. Conversely, some women showed interest and excitement about the entertainment possibilities the system offers, particularly for children and teens in the household.

It’s important to note that screen time for children and teens worldwide is significantly higher than recommended. Current guidelines suggest limiting screen exposure for children and teens to no more than two hours a day. Furthermore, it is recommended to minimize screen exposure for children under the age of two. The screen cube may also pose health risks due to its height, potentially causing issues with vision and neck strain.