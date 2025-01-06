TikTok shopping and designer dining: 5 trends shaping 2025 marketing

As 2024 comes to an end, major research firms are diving deep into consumer behavior to better predict the interests and trends that will dominate the coming year.

In most cases, these trends are identified as they evolve. The Wall Street Journal gathered five trends that experts say marketers should consider when crafting their strategies for the upcoming year.

Online Trust Crisis

Fake product reviews, AI-generated errors, and ad-heavy search results are pushing consumers to seek information on platforms perceived as more reliable, such as Reddit and Substack.

According to data from the consulting firm Accenture, over half of consumers reported falling victim to scams involving information or finances in the past year, and 39% encountered fake product reviews.

"If click-through rates drop at any stage of the marketing process, there's a tangible cost," says Mark Curtis, a senior executive at Accenture. The implication: Well-known brands are likely to regain importance as symbols of authenticity. Artificial Intelligence. (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Fashion on the Plate

Food has become a status symbol on par with clothing, as evidenced by the flood of social media posts. Luxury brands are already capitalizing on this trend: Louis Vuitton opened a luxury restaurant in its Manhattan store, Coach debuted its first restaurant in Jakarta, and Armani launched another eatery on Madison Avenue.

At the same time, food brands and restaurants are releasing their own fashion products. For example, Coca-Cola introduced its own sneakers, and the salad chain Sweetgreen unveiled a clothing collection.

Focus on Sports

While major sporting events will continue to attract large audiences and hefty advertising budgets, brands are expected to increase investment in emerging leagues. According to a Forrester report, one in five brands will prioritize sponsorships in developing sports leagues by 2025.

Among the highlighted targets: The professional cricket league and Formula 1 in the U.S., as well as pickleball leagues, which are gaining traction among young people. According to the Wall Street Journal, about 20% of Millennials and Gen Z show growing interest in these sports. Formula 1 - 2024 Season (credit: PR)

Video Podcasts

More than 30% of regular podcast listeners choose YouTube as their preferred platform. This trend, which began during the COVID-19 pandemic, offers advertisers a particularly engaged audience and extended viewing hours. The number of advertising campaigns for podcasts with a visual component rose by 23% in the past year.

Shopping on TikTok

Half of regular TikTok users in the U.S. have already made a purchase through the app, and 90% of them are willing to do so again. However, a quarter of users who haven’t yet shopped on TikTok say they don’t trust the platform with their credit card details. Additionally, 24% don’t trust the quality of the products, and 14% believe the prices "sound too good to be true."