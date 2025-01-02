The ultimate guide to real and artificial flowers: Benefits and best uses

When it comes to decorating with flowers, making the choice between real or artificial actually has many layers and nuances. Both options have their perks, and what works best often depends on your space, style, and how long you want the flowers to last. Real flowers bring unmatched beauty and fragrance, while high quality artificial ones are all about practicality and staying power. Let’s dive into the pros and cons of each—and how to use them to elevate your home décor or events.

Why Choose Real Flowers?

There’s something magical about real flowers. They’re not only gorgeous but also bring a natural fragrance and that special “here and now” vibe to any space. Here’s why people love them:

The Authentic Look and Feel Real flowers have a natural softness, vibrant colors, and unique textures that artificial ones can’t quite duplicate. Whether it’s a fresh bouquet on your dining table or a seasonal arrangement, real flowers create stunning centerpieces. Seasonal Beauty and Fragrance Nothing says “spring” like a vase of peonies or “summer” like a bundle of lavender. Real flowers bring a sense of the season into your home, along with an aromatic experience you won’t get from faux blooms. Symbolic and Sentimental Value Flowers often carry meaning—whether it’s love, kindness, or gratitude. Gifting real flowers feels personal, and their fleeting nature reminds us to cherish the moment.

But let’s be real—real flowers come with challenges:

High Maintenance: They need water, light, and temperature control to stay fresh.

Short Lifespan: They fade quickly, which means frequent replacements (and higher costs).

Allergies and Sensitivities: Some people can’t handle the pollen or scent.

Potential Risks: Certain flowers, like lilies or tulips, are toxic to pets and kids if ingested.

Artificial Hydrangeas (credit: Prestige Botanicals)

The Perks of Artificial Flowers

Artificial flowers have come a long way. With materials like high tech polyesters, PVC, EVA and latex, high quality varieties are now both super realistic and low-maintenance. Some even incorporate real touch technology to feel incredibly organic - fooling the eyes and touch of almost anybody. Here’s why they’re a great option:

Long-Lasting Beauty Faux flowers don’t wilt or fade. They stay fresh-looking day after day, making them perfect for spots where consistency matters—like home décor or event spaces. LowMaintenance No water, no sunlight, no trimming—just the occasional dusting with a damp cloth. Faux flowers are ideal for busy people or tricky spaces where real flowers wouldn’t survive. Year-Round Availability Want peonies in winter or cherry blossoms in the fall? Faux flowers give you access to any bloom, anytime, without waiting for the right season. Perfect for Tough Spots Artificial flowers thrive in places where real ones can’t, like dimly lit rooms, high-traffic areas, or anywhere they might get bumped or jostled. Safe for everybody

100% safe for people with allergies, pets and anyone else with sensitivities.

Of course, faux flowers have a few downsides:

No Fragrance: They look real but lack the scent

Upfront Cost: High-quality faux flowers can be pricey, but they’re a long-term investment.

Where Each Type Shines

Choosing between real and fake flowers depends on where you’ll use them. Here’s how to make the most of both:

Real Flowers

Dining and Coffee Tables: Perfect for centerpieces when hosting guests.

Special Events: Great for weddings and parties, especially short-term events.

Rooms with Natural Light: Kitchens and living rooms are ideal for real flowers to thrive.

Artificial Flowers

Entryways and Hallways: Durable enough to handle bumps and perfect for seasonal displays.

Dimly Lit Rooms: Great for bathrooms, basements, or offices with little sunlight.

Long-Term Décor: Perfect for spots where consistency is key, like lobbies or semi-permanent setups.

Faux Lilac (credit: Prestige Botanicals)

Mixing Real and Fake for the Best of Both

Who says you have to choose? Blending real and artificial flowers can give you the best of both worlds. Try these ideas:

Real Bouquets with Faux Greenery: Add artificial plants such as eucalyptus or ivy for a fuller look to your arrangement, with less upkeep.

Faux Base with Real Accents: Use fake roses, hydrangeas or peonies as a foundation and swap in fresh seasonal blooms for variety.

Add Natural Fragrance: Pair faux arrangements with fresh lavender or eucalyptus for a natural scent.

Faux for the Tough-to-Find Florals

Some flowers are hard to maintain, have short seasons, or are just plain expensive. Artificial flowers solve these problems:

Rare Varieties: Want something exotic like Proteas or Anemones? Real ones can be difficult to source, but high quality, realistic imitations make them possible anytime.

Out-of-Season Blooms: Enjoy cherry blossoms in winter or amaryllis in summer without waiting. Perfect if you want something unique for a seasonal event like a wedding.

Unusual Colors: Love the idea of bright blue roses or jet-black tulips? Faux options make it possible!

Low-Maintenance Greenery: Certain live greenery can be tempermental to keep in pristine condition. Get the look of tricky plants like orchids or succulents without the hassle.

In the end, there’s no right or wrong choice between real and artificial flowers. They each have their place in creating beautiful, inviting spaces. Use fresh flowers to add seasonal charm or a special touch for events, and let faux flowers take care of the spots where durability and low maintenance matter most.

By mixing and matching, you can create a space that feels natural, stylish, and uniquely yours. Happy decorating!

This article was written in cooperation with Prestige Botanicals