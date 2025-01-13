Extra retail launches a new concept store for lifestyle brands Vardinon and Naaman

Extra Retail, the private retail arm of the Alon Blue Square Group, owned by businessman Moti Ben-Moshe, continues to expand its physical store network while strengthening and enhancing the group’s brands. At the Big Center in Kiryat Gat, near the young, sprawling Karmey Gat neighborhood, Extra Retail is unveiling a new concept store that offers the extensive range of quality products from the two leading lifestyle brands, Vardinon and Naaman.

The new branch, established with an investment of approximately NIS 800,000, spans an area of about 200 square meters and features trendy and contemporary design. The unique design concept harmoniously combines aesthetics with functionality, focusing on improving, streamlining, and upgrading the customer experience. The modern design emphasizes meticulous and exclusive appearances, accessible and convenient item arrangements, and a premium shopping experience with advanced digital screen technology. All these elements come together in a uniquely designed space that reflects the brand's language. Extra Retail believes this innovative concept will significantly enhance the shopping experience and provide added value to its customers.

Sigal Oron, CEO of the Vardinon-Naaman Division, noted: "We are looking ahead. Extra Retail Group, which has established itself over decades as a purveyor of uncompromisingly high-quality brands with vast experience, market understanding, and a constantly renewing customer base, never rests on its laurels. The group continues to implement a determined strategy of growth, diversification, and retail expansion. The unique design concept we meticulously developed and realized together with the professionals at Klein Studio is another layer in our efforts to improve and elevate the customer experience."

Gil Gershon, Head of Marketing and E-Commerce for the Naaman-Vardinon Division, added: "We are proud to continue expanding our presence in Israel's leading malls and shopping centers, making our high-quality brand products accessible to customers right near their homes. Extra Retail concludes 2024 with the opening of six new stores nationwide, from Big Regba in the north to Eilat in the south. In 2025, we will continue this expansion trend by launching concept stores in additional prime locations. Moreover, we will continue to invest in and improve our e-commerce operations while nurturing the NV CLUB loyalty program, which already has about half a million satisfied members. All of this aligns with our ongoing aspiration to enhance the customer experience and provide added value across all our activity channels."

Among the brands owned by Extra Retail, a leading retail group in the Israeli market, are the American premium fashion brand GANT, the Dutch denim brand G-STAR, the luxury men’s fashion brand Hackett from London, and the lingerie chains Bonita De Mas and Aphrodite. In the jewelry sector, the group owns Magnolia, Israel’s leading jewelry chain.

In home design, in addition to Naaman and Vardinon, the group also operates Home Style, the largest importer and wholesaler of bedding and curtains in Israel. In institutional hospitality, it owns Akif, a company specializing in importing, marketing, supplying, and installing a comprehensive range of operational equipment for hotels, event halls, and restaurants.