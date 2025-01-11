"Volunteering Family": Mastercard's new initiative

The "Volunteering Family" initiative, by Mastercard, Ruach Tova, and Ontopo, enables families to plan a day of giving back. The project offers family volunteering opportunities, including the ability to search and book activities tailored to the family's preferences based on location in Israel and preferred volunteering sector.

The range of volunteering opportunities for the public is provided by Ruach Tova, part of the Arison Group, which promotes volunteering in Israel. They offer an online search engine that customizes volunteering options by various categories and geographic regions. The new platform allows families (especially those with children) to plan a day of doing good: coordinating in advance a volunteering activity from a wide variety of opportunities and then continuing the day at one of the local restaurants. Additionally, the initiative aims to support local businesses in Israel in the restaurant and café sectors, which have suffered since the outbreak of the war, by offering benefits to volunteering families at restaurants near the volunteering locations. The benefits and discounts, ranging from 10% to 15%, will be made accessible to the public through Ontopo.

Organizations such as the Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel, Leket Israel, the Monkey Shelter, SPCA, EcoOcean, Chesed Irith, the Yoqne'am Agricultural Education Farm, and others will offer family-friendly volunteering activities in the fields of environmental protection, animal welfare, working with vulnerable populations, and logistical assistance such as packing, organizing, and sorting food and other donations.

The volunteering selection process is simple and includes three short steps: selecting a suitable date, desired city, and a volunteering category close to the family’s heart. Finally, families can also choose one of the benefits offered by local businesses near the volunteering site.

Summing up previous activities reveals interesting data showcasing the scope of activities and the remarkable willingness of Israelis:

Approximately 4,400 volunteers participated in various activities during August, including walking (and adopting) 1,050 dogs, harvesting 15 tons of fruits and vegetables, collecting 625 bags of trash from 17 parks and streams, spending time with 240 elderly individuals, and packing and distributing 6,200 food baskets to those in need.

Carly Sanders, Marketing Manager at Mastercard Israel, notes: "The launch of the 'Volunteering Family' platform makes it possible for the first time, with just one click, to easily search and book a shared volunteering activity for the entire family. Following the success and the willingness of many families to volunteer during the summer, we are proud to extend the opportunity through December. The initiative stems from the understanding that family quality time is priceless. Parents realize that doing good together has educational value, and at the same time, creates unforgettable experiences and memories that money can't buy."