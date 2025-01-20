KAL GAV's designed bag collection: We tested one and were impressed

Kal Gav offers a rich collection of computer bags from the MARCO POLO brand, with creative solutions for both women and men tailored to their needs. The bags come with the best enhancements, advanced back systems, and storage solutions. They use advanced materials and technology with modern design. The collection includes backpacks, side bags, and hand bags. Some bags feature a detachable laptop compartment that allows them to be converted into a classic bag. Other bags feature the "Click" patent, which enables attachment to a high-tech trolley that turns them into a rolling suitcase.

The trolley option with a carrying cart is particularly popular among students, business people, teachers, lawyers, and more. The bags are designed for both women and men. Bari Laptop Bag - Marco Polo, NIS 309 (credit: Studio MARCO POLO)

Bari Laptop Bag - Marco Polo

A 30-liter laptop bag from the Marco Polo brand by Kal Gav. It features a padded, sweat-wicking back system. Made from water-repellent fabric. It has six compartments. A padded compartment for carrying a laptop up to 15.6 inches. An additional padded compartment for a tablet. A media compartment. A front pocket. A special strap on the back of the bag for carrying on a dedicated trolley or suitcase. One-year warranty by Kal Gav. Price: NIS 309.

This is the bag we tested. It is comfortable, spacious, high-quality, and large, but still lightweight in appearance and carrying weight. Highly recommended for students and office workers.

MP Avoria - Marco Polo

A 30-liter bag perfect for everyday use and day trips, featuring a padded, sweat-wicking, and very comfortable back system. Made from water-repellent fabric. It has five compartments. A padded compartment for carrying a laptop up to 15.6 inches. An additional padded compartment for a tablet. A media compartment. Two side pockets. A special strap on the back of the bag for carrying on a dedicated trolley or suitcase. One-year warranty by Kal Gav. Price: NIS 219.

Vasco Laptop Backpack - Marco Polo

A compact and lightweight backpack from the Marco Polo brand by Kal Gav that is comfortable to carry everywhere, anytime. Its back system is padded and sweat-wicking, ensuring optimal airflow in the back area. It contains three storage compartments, including a padded compartment for a laptop up to 17 inches and an additional padded compartment for a tablet. Price: NIS 189.

Siena MP Laptop Bag, Grey Melange - Marco Polo

Thanks to its padded, sweat-wicking back system, you’ll be happy to take the SIENA laptop bag from the Marco Polo brand by Kal Gav to the office, for studies, or for errands. The backpack includes three compartments and three side pockets, a padded compartment for a laptop up to 15.6 inches, and an additional padded compartment for a tablet. The back system allows the bag to be attached to a trolley or suitcase. Price: NIS 229.