Returning home: The ice cream chain reopens its branches in the north

The Buza ice cream chain, born in Kibbutz Sasa and representing the unique flavors of the Galilee, marks its full return to the North: The chain is resuming operations at branches that were closed at the start of the war and announcing plans for future expansion in the area.

The chain, which has ten branches nationwide, announces the return to regular operation of its Sasa and Gome Junction branches. Established in 2012, the chain currently operates six branches in the North: Kibbutz Sasa, Gome Junction, Tarshiha, Tivon, Haifa, and Kiryat Motzkin (which will open soon), and four more across the country: Tel Aviv, Binyamina, Yad Mordechai, and the Dead Sea.

The ice creams of the chain come from a factory it operates in Kibbutz Sasa, where it produces over 100 unique handmade ice cream flavors using fresh and high-quality raw materials. Each branch offers 20-24 flavors at a time, which change and are updated weekly. Among the special flavors: Cashew Kashiopea, Rich Pistachio, Ras El Hanout (Galilean spices), Sea Chocolate, Beirut Nights, and Knafeh Ice Cream, along with natural sorbets, vegan ice creams, and sugar-free options.

Boza Ice Cream Chain (credit: PR)

Gil kishenovsky, CEO of the Buza chain: "Businesses in the North, and we in particular, took a hard hit with the immediate closure, in our case of 2 ice cream shops, out of ten. People were evacuated from their homes and businesses, and only now are we able to try to return to full activity. Despite all the difficulty imposed by the forces of war, and while we are still trying to recover, we won't let the war defeat us. The Buza chain is set to open two new northern branches in 2025: One in Kibbutz Kabri near Nahariya and another in the Daphna'le complex near Kiryat Shmona, two cities that have been hit hard. The ice cream born from coexistence will triumph, and we wish and hope for the release of our 100 hostages in Gaza as soon as possible."