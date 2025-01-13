This olive oil is back on the shelves—and at a reduced price

Carrefour has announced the return of its private-label olive oil to the shelves after a six-month hiatus. The olive oil, produced in Spain and certified kosher by Badatz, will be sold in the chain’s stores at an attractive price of NIS 29.90 for 750 ml. This is a competitive price, given the average 30% rise in olive oil prices over the past five years and the shortage in the industry.

The return of the olive oil to the shelves was made possible thanks to pressure from the chain’s managers on the global management, despite the market shortage and the global rise in olive oil prices.

The olive oil, one of Carrefour’s most popular private-label products, is expected to benefit consumers seeking a high-quality, affordable alternative. Like all other Carrefour private-label products, the olive oil meets high-quality standards, ensuring a worthwhile shopping experience.

Customers can find the olive oil in Carrefour’s stores and on its online platform.