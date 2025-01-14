With a global patent: AEG launches an innovative series of dishwashers in Israel

Miniline, the importer of AEG products in Israel, is proud to present the Comfort Lift series of dishwashers – advanced dishwashers featuring a lower basket that lifts to a comfortable height, making loading and unloading dishes easier and more convenient. A recent satisfaction survey conducted by AEG's service team revealed that 9 out of 10 consumers are satisfied with and recommend AEG dishwashers.

The Comfort Lift series includes three models to choose from, catering to various needs and design preferences. The range includes fully integrated dishwashers that blend seamlessly into kitchen cabinets and semi-integrated dishwashers with visible control panels. These dishwashers feature a globally patented liftable basket that elevates to a comfortable working height, enabling effortless loading and unloading of dishes.

Additionally, AEG dishwashers offer a variety of other advantages:

Automatic selection of the washing program based on the quantity of dishes and level of dirt.

An upper cutlery drawer that significantly increases storage space in the lower basket.

AirDry technology, which automatically opens the dishwasher door towards the end of the cycle for air-drying, ensuring more efficient and energy-saving drying.

Further benefits of the Comfort Lift dishwashers (according to the company):

EcoMeter: Displays the level of energy and water savings according to the selected program.

Upper cutlery drawer with dedicated dividers for all types of utensils, freeing up additional space in the lower basket.

Self-cleaning program to prevent bacteria buildup and maintain the dishwasher's longevity.

A leak and overflow protection system.

The Comfort Lift series (credit: PR) Ilya Umansky, Head of Product, Quality, and Regulation at Miniline, stated: "AEG dishwashers set a new standard in the field, featuring advanced technologies for a more convenient and efficient cleaning experience. It is no surprise that the end consumer is also more satisfied – in the survey we conducted to gauge consumer satisfaction, 9 out of 10 customers were satisfied with the dishwasher and recommend it. We are proud to continue leading the market in innovation and quality and to offer our customers the most advanced products."

Available at electronics chains, appliance stores, and authorized online retailers. Recommended retail price for AEG dishwashers starts at NIS 2,890. Recommended retail price for Comfort Lift models starts at NIS 4,390.