The hottest trends in sunglasses

From futuristic looks and sparkling crystals to retro-style yellow lenses, these are the standout trends in sunglasses—a must-have fashion accessory even in winter. With prices ranging from 299 shekels to several thousand, everyone can choose their favorite pair while protecting their eyes from the sun's harmful rays.

Rich Colors

Winter 2025 brings a rich and sophisticated color palette. Burgundy and wine shine as the season’s star hues, appearing in both frames and lenses. They’re joined by deep blue, olive green, and rich gray tones, offering a refined, wintry look. For those seeking a softer option, the trend also includes transparent frames in crystal pastel shades, like light pink or smoky gray, delivering an elegant and delicate appearance.

Valentino, NIS 5,130 (credit: official site, PR abroad)

A Statement of Intent

Sunglasses have long surpassed their original role as sun protection accessories. This season, designers prove they can be genuine fashion statements. New collections feature sparkling Swarovski crystals, bold graphic designs, and unique prints. Thick, standout frames get a brilliant twist with decorative elements, turning every pair of sunglasses into a small work of art you can’t ignore.

Ariana Grande wearing Swarovski sunglasses (credit: official site, PR)

The Futuristic Look

Forget everything you thought you knew about sunglasses. The futuristic trend for 2025 combines cutting-edge technology with groundbreaking design. This year’s runways showcased models wearing metallic sunglasses with sharp silhouettes and gadget-like elements. As part of this trend, designers focus on dynamic long lines, sharp angles, and metallic finishes that look straight out of a sci-fi movie.

Ferrari, NIS 1,980 (credit: official site, PR abroad)

Bigger Is Better

Oversized frames continue to reign, but this time with a new twist. Designers combine especially thick frames with bold presence, reminiscent of safety goggles, offering a sense of security and wraparound coverage. Beyond their impressive appearance, the large frames also provide maximum sun protection—a perfect blend of functionality and fashion.

Balmain, NIS 5,990 (credit: official site, PR abroad)

Yellow or Transparent Lenses?

Retro-style yellow lenses are a hit this year. Aside from their practicality—they reduce glare and improve visibility in varying light conditions—designers incorporate this iconic shade into oversized frames and rimless designs suitable for all seasons. Joining them are transparent or nearly transparent lenses that still protect against UV rays. These lenses feature new technology allowing them to adapt to transitions between day and night, darkening or brightening according to lighting conditions.

Ray-Ban Change, NIS 659 (credit: official site, PR abroad, Ray-Ban)

Between Round and Square

The new trend combines the best of both worlds—frames that blur the line between round and square shapes. This balanced design offers an intriguing alternative for those seeking something unique but not overly bold. It’s available in various versions, including ultra-thin arms, thick frames, or even rimless designs, making it a perfect choice for refreshing your look without straying too far from classic styles.

Caroline Abram, NIS 2,090 (credit: courtesy of the brand, official site)

Less Is More

This is the motto behind the thin-frame trend. The focus here is on elegant minimalism, expressed through delicate metal frames or nearly frameless glasses offering a sophisticated appearance. The thin and refined lines create a chic look that works perfectly for everyday wear and special occasions alike.

Yael Shelbia wearing Cattleya Opticana, NIS 299 (credit: official site, SHAI FRANCO)

"Work" Glasses

Inspired by the worlds of sports and the military, functional meets high fashion. Once reserved for athletes and soldiers, glasses with metallic or chrome frames have become a leading fashion trend. These frames feature technical elements like special padding and reflective lenses, combined with clean and modern lines suitable for streetwear.

Oakley, NIS 979