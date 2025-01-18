Vanilla is not just ice cream

The vanilla trend is one of the leading movements in the world of perfumery, fashion, and lifestyle in recent years, and it continues to gain momentum. Vanilla, which is no longer perceived as merely a sweet and classic scent, is being reinterpreted in fresh and innovative ways across various industries, from perfumes to home design.

All of this transforms vanilla into much more than just a scent or flavor: it becomes a symbol of comfort, luxury, and nostalgia, connecting past and present, simplicity and chic.

A Winter Treat

LIFE furry slippers, NIS 44.9 (credit: PR) Furry slippers are the perfect example of the connection between the vanilla trend and the lifestyle world. They are everything you need to add a touch of luxurious warmth to your home: they are cozy, ultra-soft, and provide a pampering feel with every step. This item is particularly suited for the cold winter days—a stylish complement to the leading trend.

Vanilla in All Its Glory

SABON's fragrance diffuser Cherry Blossom & Pear (credit: PR) Vanilla is not only infiltrating the world of design but also filling living spaces with warm fragrances. A fragrance diffuser combining three main extracts—white tea leaves, cherry blossom, and musk—creates a delicate and indulgent aroma for the home, enriching it with serenity and refreshing intensity.

A Touch of Elegance

TAKE ME HOME baby blanket, NIS 75.9 (credit: PR) A soft and pleasant pointelle-textured cotton blanket is just what you need to bring the vanilla trend into your baby's room. The warm and soft colors align with the calm and elegant atmosphere of the trend, exuding delicacy and comfort. Beige, as a neutral and gentle shade, pairs perfectly with any palette, adding a touch of style that remains consistently trendy and soothing.

Design Harmony

Nespresso's Lattissima, NIS 1,990 (credit: PR) The clean, modern look integrates naturally into the kitchen, blending sophistication with contemporary style. A coffee machine, with its precise design, becomes not just a practical tool but also an item that completes the homey ambiance, enabling daily moments of indulgence in an elegant and inviting atmosphere. This perfectly aligns with the vanilla trend, balancing softness, style, and functionality within the home.

The Scent of Luxury

NOLA LOLA's soap hearts, NIS 16.9 (credit: PR) If you’re looking to enhance your bathing experience and add a delicate and impressive touch to the bathroom, scented soap hearts are the perfect solution. Their elegant packaging transforms them into a decorative element that adds clean sophistication to any space. The cream-white color and delicate scent come together to highlight the essence of the vanilla trend—gentleness, warmth, softness, and a touch of luxury.

A Stylish Upgrade