The first planetarium in Arab society inaugurated in Baka al-Gharbiya

Inside the structure of an ancient water pool in the city of Baka al-Gharbiya, the first planetarium in Arab society was recently inaugurated, with an investment of approximately NIS 3.5 million.

By YOAV ITIEL
Recently inaugurated in Baka al-Gharbiya, the first planetarium in Arab society is a groundbreaking project established in the structure of an ancient water pool. The project, which involved an investment of approximately NIS 3.5 million, combines educational and technological innovation, becoming a focal point for the local community and visitors from all over the country.

The initiative to establish the planetarium was the brainchild of Husni Ghanayem, a former director of the community center and currently the district commander. He recognized the potential of the unique structure. Since Abir Ghanayem assumed the role of community center director a year and a half ago, the project has gained significant momentum, transforming into an educational and community hub connecting Baka al-Gharbiya with other communities in Israel and abroad.

“Even the Sky is Not the Limit”

The planetarium offers a variety of activities, including a space exploration screening hall, interactive photo stations, and experiential stations designed to encourage curiosity and creativity. The venue serves as a platform for collaboration among children from diverse backgrounds and sectors, fostering a love of science and technology.

“Baka al-Gharbiya Planetarium is much more than an educational center,” said Abir Ghanayem, director of the community center. “It’s a place that connects the values of the past with the future and provides the region’s residents with an inspiring experience and a clear message: even the sky is not the limit.”

Tal Basechess, CEO of the National Community Center Network, praised the project, stating: “The planetarium in Baka al-Gharbiya is an excellent example of initiatives that bridge vision and community. We are proud to be part of a project that promotes innovation, curiosity, and collaboration among communities. This is an important step towards providing equal opportunities for children from across the country.”



