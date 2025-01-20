Cellcom launches 5G Pro packages: Ensuring faster browsing for customers

The telecommunications company Cellcom is launching new 5G packages based on slicing technology, which will provide customers with extremely fast browsing during peak times, fixed packages for international use, and more.

The basic 5G PRO package is priced at NIS 59.90 per month and includes 1,500GB of 5G browsing with slicing capabilities, unlimited browsing on selected apps, 5,000 minutes and messages, 500 minutes for international calls, a safe browsing service, and a NIS 100 credit for purchasing accessories at the Dynamica network.

The most comprehensive package, 5G PRO FLY, is priced at NIS 119.90 per month. In addition to extended browsing capacity, it offers a dedicated service center, expanded FIX repair services, and a 100 NIS credit for accessories. Customers will also benefit from included international services: a monthly renewed roaming package with 5GB of browsing and 50 minutes and messages.

Additionally, the company announced the activation of the 5G SA network, offering a variety of services such as enhanced security and privacy, prioritization according to customer profiles, and higher upload and download speeds.

Cellcom recently inaugurated a 5G site in Kibbutz Kfar Aza and has already deployed over 1,000 sites across the country, making it the most extensive 5G network in Israel. Eli Adadi, CEO of Cellcom: (credit: image processing, PR, RAMI ZARNGER)

Recently, Cellcom CEO Eli Adadi announced several initiatives aimed at maintaining leadership in the telecommunications market, including winning the IDF tender, signing a content agreement with HOT, and halting the merger with Golan Telecom.

Eli Adadi, CEO of Cellcom: "Cellcom is proud to launch 5G PRO, the newest and fastest network in Israel, offering packages that bring the most advanced technology to everyone, nationwide. Replacing the network and launching the 1,000th site allow us to set a new standard for customer experience in the cellular world, ensuring that all Israelis can enjoy the most advanced network and stay connected anytime, anywhere."