With an investment of over NIS 6 million: A new campaign for Miran Buzaglo and Touch

The home cleaning and care brand Touch continues to strengthen its position as a leading brand and is launching its 2024–2025 winter campaign starring Miran Buzaglo, who is well-known from the docu-reality show "The Buzaglos" and, of course, from social media.

The current campaign focuses on Touch’s laundry products, which include a series of double-concentrated liquid detergents featuring, among other items, a detergent gel for work clothes and uniforms, a detergent gel for sportswear, and a detergent gel for baby clothes. The video was filmed in a warm, family-oriented atmosphere in a private home in central Israel and shows how Miran handles her addiction to bright, fragrant laundry.

During the filming of the campaign, Miran also shared her addiction to cleanliness, her family's growing connection to religion, her family members’ involvement in household cleaning—and she even revealed which family member makes the biggest mess! Additionally, Miran spoke about her upcoming move to their new home, which is in advanced stages of construction.

Touch’s new campaign will launch on a wide scale on television and digital platforms this month, with an investment of over NIS 6 million. Miran Buzaglo (credit: OR GEFEN)

Pesach Bernat, CEO of Shaniv-SasaTech, the owner of the Touch brand, said: “The new campaign reflects the core values of the brand: family, excellence, and tradition. Miran, as a mother of four, manages to combine a successful career with maintaining her home and family—exactly the values that guide us at Touch. Just as Miran is an inseparable part of her family, Touch is an inseparable part of the Israeli home.”