Next-generation consumer technology: AI TVs and advanced processors

The ongoing CES technology exhibition in Las Vegas highlights the latest innovations from major global manufacturers. We've compiled some of the most exciting breakthroughs, many of which are expected to arrive in Israel this year.

Intel introduced its new Core Ultra 200HX gaming processor, boasting up to 24 next-generation cores, clock speeds of up to 5.5 GHz, and an AI processor (NPU) capable of delivering 13 trillion operations per second. These are Intel’s most powerful gaming processors for laptops, featuring built-in support for WiFi 7, compatibility with Thunderbolt 5, and a 33% reduction in size compared to the previous generation.

Intel emphasized that the new H and HX processors include 11 distinct models: Five Intel Core Ultra 200H processors and six Intel Core Ultra 200HX processors. All models integrate performance cores (P-cores) and efficiency cores (E-cores) of the next generation. The HX models deliver up to 99 TOPS (CPU + GPU + NPU), representing a major leap in AI processing for laptops. Intel revealed plans to release over 40 new laptops with HX processors, alongside dozens of H models, including more than 20 with discrete Intel Arc graphics. According to Intel, this combination of advanced graphics, AI, and intelligent power management redefines mobile gaming, enabling seamless handling of demanding games and projects without compromising portability or prolonged usage.

Israeli Innovation

Intel also showcased its Core 200H series for laptops at CES. These processors, based on the Raptor Lake architecture of the previous generation with significant upgrades, are a product of groundbreaking collaboration between Intel’s Fab 28 manufacturing facility in Kiryat Gat and the development center in Haifa. The idea for these processors originated in joint brainstorming sessions involving Intel Israel's leadership team, including Daniel Ben Atar, Karin Eibschitz-Segal, and senior managers from development and production.

For the first time at Intel, integrated development and manufacturing teams worked together from the initial design stages, leveraging the advanced production expertise of the Kiryat Gat facility. This collaboration maximized the potential of Intel 7 technology, resulting in significant performance improvements.

“The Fab 28 facility in Kiryat Gat actively contributed to the processor's development, optimizing production processes for maximum performance,” explained Yoni Azran, Tomer Sasson, and Shay Peretz of Intel Israel. “This is a prime example of Israeli innovation, where development and production teams work together to bring advanced products to market. These processors are currently being manufactured at Fab 28 in Israel.”

Wireless TVs with Superior Brightness

LG announced its most advanced TV series at CES 2025, featuring OLED evo 2025 displays and the innovative QNED evo series. The OLED evo M5 wireless TV offers up to three times the brightness of previous models, thanks to Brightness Booster Ultimate technology.

Powered by LG's latest α (Alpha) 11 AI processor, these screens deliver vivid colors, absolute blacks, and precise images under varying lighting conditions. The QNED evo series emphasizes premium 4K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth visuals and an impressive viewing experience for dynamic content. These series blend cutting-edge technology, premium design, and wireless capabilities, establishing LG as a leader in the global premium TV market.

In gaming displays, LG introduced the UltraGear GX9, featuring 5K2K resolution, curved WOLED panels, and an anti-reflective coating for an immersive gaming experience. The flagship model, 45GX990A, won the prestigious Best of Innovation award, underscoring LG’s commitment to advanced gaming technology.

LG unveiled its "XBOOM BY WILL.I.AM" audio series, created in collaboration with the musician and tech entrepreneur Will.i.am. This series includes Bluetooth speakers and headphones with a unique sound signature, combining deep bass and crisp treble for an immersive listening experience. With its compact, artistic design, this line reflects LG's commitment to blending culture and technology.

TCL debuted the Gemini AI tool in its Google TVs, enabling voice commands as an alternative to remote controls. The company also showcased its advanced QLED premium TV technologies, delivering dramatically improved performance for large-screen displays.

Western Digital unveiled at CES 2025 the new SanDisk Creator series, designed to empower content creators and simplify their creative processes. This professional lineup includes products such as the SanDisk Creator Phone SSD compatible with MagSafe, microSD and SD UHS-II memory cards, and portable drives like the Creator Phone Drive and Creator Pro Portable SSD. The series offers solutions with high capacities, fast read and write speeds, and durability under challenging conditions, tailored specifically to the needs of content creators.

In addition, the SanDisk Extreme PRO Dual Drive was introduced—a high-speed flash drive supporting both USB-A and USB-C for intensive file management and seamless device transitions.

For Fortnite enthusiasts, a unique collection was launched, featuring the SanDisk Fortnite Portable SSD in a Peely design with up to 2TB of capacity, and the SanDisk Fortnite USB Flash Drive. These products cater to gamers seeking fast and reliable storage with designs inspired by the game world. All these products are expected to be available soon in Israel.

HP, the tech giant, unveiled at CES 2025 a revolution in business computing with the launch of a new generation of laptops integrating advanced artificial intelligence. Leading the innovations is the EliteBook Ultra G1i, the world's smartest business laptop, featuring a first-of-its-kind 9MP camera and an advanced Quad Speaker Design by HP Poly, which incorporates unique audio technology for exceptionally clear video calls and conferences.