Delta Airlines unveils innovations: Artificial intelligence and drones

Your future flights are about to change: Delta Airlines revealed its latest innovations at the CES technology exhibition in Las Vegas. The "Sphere," one of the most impressive venues in the city of entertainment, hosted Delta's breathtaking multimedia presentation on a massive screen, showcasing technological advancements set to redefine the aviation industry. New multimedia screens. YouTube streaming available during flights (credit: DELTA)

Electric Air Taxis – The Next Revolution in Aviation

One of the most intriguing innovations presented was Delta’s investment in electric air taxis (eVTOL) – vertical take-off and landing electric aircraft. Delta is collaborating with the startup Joby to provide passengers with quick access to airports.

The air taxis are expected to significantly reduce travel time to airports, prioritizing environmental considerations by relying solely on electric energy. The vehicles are designed to offer a quiet and comfortable travel experience, catering to both private passengers and commercial services.

However, the actual rollout of the service is still far off. Technological challenges include developing aircraft that meet strict safety standards while maintaining adequate passenger and cargo capacity. Additionally, complex regulations must be addressed, as aviation authorities in the United States and other countries require rigorous approval processes for drone systems. Delta is not alone in this race – other airlines, such as United Airlines, are investing in the field, but Delta’s optimism seems promising. The Sphere in Las Vegas. Multimedia display on a giant screen (credit: DELTA)

AI-Powered Personal Assistant

With artificial intelligence, Delta aims to make travel planning simpler and more accessible. “Delta Concierge,” an AI-based personal assistant system built on generative technologies, will integrate various personalized services into the Fly Delta app.

In a live demonstration, the system accompanied a traveler on a business trip to Tokyo. The service included booking an air taxi to the airport, using smart glasses for security checkpoint updates, and even planning a taxi to the hotel upon arrival. Additionally, the system allows tracking of frequent flyer points in the membership club. The AI Assistant: Virtual Personal Guidance (credit: DELTA AIRLINES)

Despite its great promise, Delta is taking a cautious approach to launching the system to avoid potential malfunctions. Examples of delays and issues caused by similar technologies in the past, such as those experienced by other airlines, reinforce the need for a gradual rollout.

Delta introduced new QLED seatback screens with 4K HDR resolution, which will be installed across all flight classes. The new screens will support Bluetooth headphones and offer personalized options linked to the passenger’s SkyMiles profile.

Additionally, the company announced a partnership with YouTube to provide free, ad-free video content for its frequent flyer club members.