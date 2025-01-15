Compelling Stories of Jewish Heroes Who Defied Antisemitism and Made a Difference

In history's quiet, often forgotten corners are tales of remarkable Jewish individuals whose legacies persist despite the world's attempts to erase them. Jews Have Horns: An Anthology of Antisemitism by Wilbur and Sara Pierce shines a light on these stories—figures who lived before the Holocaust and those who miraculously survived it. None of them endured the concentration camps.

By documenting these often-overlooked stories, Jews Have Horns offers readers a richer perspective on Jewish history and its enduring contributions to global culture.

This anthology strives to preserve the memories of unsung heroes the authors knew personally.

Jews Changed the World

Before the Holocaust cast a shadow over Europe, Jewish communities were beacons of intellectual, artistic, and economic brilliance –individuals who thrived against all odds, contributing significantly to their society.

Forgotten Figures

The Pierces delve into the lives of Jews who shaped the world quietly; their impact was felt even if their names were unknown. The anthology introduces us to Jewish scientists, artists, and thinkers.

One such story is of Judy Benton, 16 years old, who discovers her home in disarray and her parents have been taken. Overnight, the bright teenager becomes a solitary soul. She goes to the small German town Rabbi. He tells her about the Kinder Transport. Being too old and not having documents to board - Judy buys a nurse cap and apron - and bluffs her way out. Ingenious, courageous, inspiring, and with Hutspuah, she finds the inner strength to devise a way to survive.

Artist or Forger?

Imagine this: you're sitting quietly in a French jail when two Nazi officers barge in with a chilling ultimatum—work for them as an artist, or be shot.

However, "artist" is too refined a term for what they need; "forger" is more accurate. This is the incredible, true story of Jewish prisoners forced into the unthinkable, sent to a hidden barracks within Sachsenhausen Concentration Camp, and ordered to counterfeit British pounds so perfectly they could fool anyone.

What is their reward if they succeed? Only a lingering promise of freedom—if they don't fail first.

These prisoners, all exceptionally skilled engravers, printers, chemists, and forgers, are given a single objective: to create flawless British notes. Every minute detail of the notes is meticulously crafted, but one element remains a mystery—the exact recipe for the paper, a code name: the canary. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

In a twist stranger than fiction, MI6 documents suggest that former King Edward VIII—who famously abdicated his throne to marry Wallis Simpson—might have shared this critical detail.

This extraordinary story of survival and resilience is full of twists and tension, where life and death rest on the thin edge of counterfeit currency, betrayal, and one of history's most audacious forgery schemes.

A Combination of Charm and Wit

Elise, who, in the darkness of Nazi-occupied Warsaw, used her charm and cunning to protect her family. She marries a Nazi officer. Her beauty and wit far outbid Natzi's propaganda. The story shows a complex balance of survival and hidden resistance. The anthology is filled with such nuanced accounts, highlighting the many faces of bravery and sacrifice.

Chiune Sugihara – The Japanese Schindler

Chiune Sugihara was a diplomat of Japanese descent posted in Lithuania during World War II who saved thousands of Jewish lives. Sugihara issued transit visas to Jewish refugees, allowing them to escape through Japan. Sugihara's commitment to humanity made him a source of inspiration for those who stand against evil.

From the Exodus and survival of ancient persecutions to the endurance of devastating events like the Holocaust, Jewish communities have consistently embodied a unique strength and unity in the face of unimaginable challenges. Jewish values like Tikvah (hope) and Tikkun Olam (repairing the world) emphasize perseverance and the continual pursuit of justice and compassion.

Defying Antisemitic Persecution

Also included is a chapter of the remarkable tale of Commander Ureah Phillips Levy. He was Court-martialized three times for being a Jew. Only to reinvent himself and stop Logging in the Navy. Fight in the Barbary Wars and buy Monticehello (Jeffersons' home in Vergina) to save it for our Nation.

Knowing several of the protagonists personally, Wilbur and Sara Pierce imbue their writing with a tenderness and commitment that brings the past alive, preserving history.

Beyond the impactful stories chronicled, countless stories of Jewish heroism remain primarily unknown, hidden within the quiet folds of history.

Read more: Sara and Wilbur Pierce's anthology, Jews Have Horns.

This article was written in cooperation with Tom White