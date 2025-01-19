New technological features streamlining organizational work

Jeen.ai, a GenAI company developing and marketing a secure platform for integrating GenAI applications into large organizations, is set to launch a series of new features during the Hanukkah holiday.

The company, which last week signed a binding agreement for a merger with Micronet Ltd. following cash commitments of NIS 7.4M from investors, will introduce features aimed at providing comprehensive solutions for streamlining workflows and making data more accessible within organizations. Among the new features Jeen.ai will present are: A new workspace canvas as an alternative to the traditional chat interface, enabling the creation and editing of documents; integration with WhatsApp; new data analysis capabilities through graphs and insights generation from data; integration with Power BI; a voice interface with its smart agent; and ReGraph capabilities based on historical data.

These new features will join the company's existing offerings, which include an organizational chat platform enabling smart internal communication, a chatbot providing content-based assistance from documents, intelligent AI agents capable of integrating with various systems, and tools for transcribing conversations and generating insights from discussions. With these innovations, Jeen.ai aims to raise the bar and offer cutting-edge tools for a more advanced and efficient user experience.

Similar to ChatGPT's canvas, Jeen.ai's new canvas allows users to create documents, emails, and tables interactively, with real-time updates. The new canvas offers a dynamic visual experience, providing users with better control over their processes, as opposed to relying solely on conversations with an AI model.

The company will also unveil a new feature, RagGraph, which introduces significant enhancements to RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation) capabilities. Instead of relying on isolated data points, RagGraph performs comprehensive context analysis of documents, presenting relationships between data graphically and in-depth. This represents a major improvement, ensuring more accurate and complete responses.

Oded Tahori, CEO of Jeen.ai, commented: "With its new and improved features, Jeen.ai continues to lead the field of organizational artificial intelligence. Whether it's smart resource management, access to complex data, or the creation of intelligent agents, the platform delivers solutions tailored to the needs of any organization, proving that it is here to stay. Jeen.ai is not only meeting today's demands but also shaping the future of AI technologies for organizations."