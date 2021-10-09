The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Bitcoin news

Hitler-themed art sold on NFT market OpenSea

A large number of Adolf Hitler-themed digital artworks are available on OpenSea, the world’s largest marketplace for non-fungible tokens, or NFTs.

By ORGE CASTELLANO/JTA  
OCTOBER 9, 2021 05:27
Cryptocurrency logos (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Cryptocurrency logos
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
OpenSea, the world’s largest marketplace for non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, has been allowing the sale and trade of antisemitic and Nazi-glorifying artwork.
The American start-up, which has a $1.5 billion valuation, is the biggest trader of NFTs, which are digital artworks that can be bought with cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and, more commonly, ethereum. Some items have been sold for millions of US dollars. Purchased items are saved on the blockchain, a permanent digital ledger in which every transaction is logged and made public.
Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy with the special NFT created for new President Isaac Herzog. (credit: NOAM MOSKOVITZ/KNESSET)Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy with the special NFT created for new President Isaac Herzog. (credit: NOAM MOSKOVITZ/KNESSET)
But among OpenSea’s offerings, according to the publication Vice, are a large number of Adolf Hitler-themed NFTs. Some artworks have disturbing titles, such as “Hitler did nothing wrong” or “Heil Hitler.” One viral tweet this week took note of a particular collection on OpenSea featuring Hitler drawn in various digital attires. Other listings depict swastikas.
OpenSea did not respond to a VICE request for comment. The site’s terms of service say it is “committed to providing a platform for the exchange of a wide range of content, including controversial content.” 
However, the terms of service also say offerings that incite “hate or violence against others” will be removed. The terms of service also say OpenSea “offers the widest selection of assets possible while promoting trust and respect, as well as adherence to the law.”
It’s not the first time digital shopping platforms have come under fire for hosting Nazi-themed items and memorabilia. In the past, e-commerce giants like Amazon and eBay have also dealt with their share of controversy for offering Nazi-related artifacts and products on their sites. 


Tags Adolf Hitler nazi cryptocurrency art
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Medical interns highlight Israel's health system problem - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Biden administration ups pressure on Israel to crack down on China

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Amotz Asa-El

Who lost the Yom Kippur War?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

UNRWA’s deceitful ploys to stifle Israeli truth-telling - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

My Word: Facebook outage and outrage

 By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.
2

Whatsapp also returns after 6-hour crash, Facebook apologizes

Social media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok
3

Nike to terminate sales in Israeli stores

People walk past a store of the sporting goods retailer Nike Inc at a shopping complex in Beijing, China March 25, 2021
4

Archaeologists find 2,700-year-old toilet in luxurious palace in Jerusalem

The rare stone toilet is 2700 years old. Most likely used by one of the dignitaries of Jerusalem.
5

After Facebook, big tech outages may be doomsday scenario in future conflict - analysis

Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram logos and stock graph are displayed through broken glass in this illustration taken October 4, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by