Uri Geller uses NFTs to raise money for Save a Child's Heart

Israeli mystic Uri Geller has taken his talents to the NFT world and is helping raise money for the Israeli charity Save a Child's Heart.

Geller has recently entered into the world of NFTs – non-fungible tokens, or unique digital information packages – which have become a popular worldwide phenomenon, and often amass very high price tags.

Recently, he has been auctioning NFTs of his own original artwork.

The series, titled "11 Flowers," features 11 unique flower drawings produced from his own collection. The first such image, "Flower 1," was recently auctioned on OpenSea and sold for 1 Ethereum (approx $3,400).

Save a Child's Heart is a charity that has been working for over 25 years to help bring lifesaving heart care to children worldwide, and Geller has raised money for them before.

"Throughout my life in my small humble way I tried to help sick children," Geller told The Jerusalem Post.

"I was amazed by the extraordinary work of Save a Child's Heart. So far, over 5,600 lives of kids have been saved. I ask you to help too. Blessings to you all wherever you are and Gmar Chatima Tova! May you be signed and sealed in the book of life."

President Reuven Rivlin visits children treated for Save a Child's Heart (credit: Mark Neiman/GPO)

Geller is best known as a psychic and mentalist, with a career spanning over 50 years. He has popularized the feat of spoon bending, which has since become synonymous with psychics, and even had his abilities tested and verified by the CIA.

But what many people don't know about Geller is his talent for artwork. He has always had a passion for original one-of-a-kind artwork and has even worked with artistic luminaries such as David Hockney and Salvador Dali, the latter of whom Geller has considered his mentor.

He has been credited for designing the logo for the popular 90s boyband NSYNC, which launched Justin Timberlake to fame, and also did the artwork for Michael Jackson's final album, Invincible.