Jet set the inexpensive way with this Dollar Flight Club subscription

You could take a European grand tour or girls' weekend in Miami for less.

By HILLARY GOLDSMITH
Published: MAY 9, 2023 11:06
(photo credit: StackCommerce)
(photo credit: StackCommerce)

If you're looking for a better way to travel on a budget, you can let this Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ subscription do the heavy lifting. It's now on sale for only $99.99.

If there's anything that wakes the travel bug faster, it's the changing weather. If you live in the north, you're likely itching for hotter temps. If you live in the south, you might want something less dry and a little more tropical. Whatever your preference may be, it's a great time of year to get up and see something new while you still have the PTO to do it.

If the summer weather has you itching to move about the world, this subscription to Dollar Flight Club's (DFC) Premium Plus+ plan is a great way to save some money while planning your dream vacation. At $99.99 (reg. $507) for full lifetime access, DFC can help you save hundreds and even thousands on trips to destinations like Madrid, Hawaii, Iceland, Miami, Amsterdam, Cancun, and more.

Using Dollar Flight Club to jet set worldwide is simple. Just select your default home airport, and you're on track to receive emails of deals for cheaper fare, a rare commodity these days, considering that experts are predicting airfare will remain high this year. With DFC, you won't have to sacrifice your vacation plans; instead, enjoy them at a discounted rate.

As an added perk, DFC has quite a few notable partners like Babbel, Huckberry, and Acanela Expeditions that will offer you up to 50% discounts in their stores. You could pick up some Spanish before heading to Barcelona and even grab some hiking gear if your vacation includes outdoor excursions.

If the deal seems too good to be true, you can always check in with the folks who've already tried it. Dollar Flight Club boasts a 4.4 out of 5-star rating on Trustpilot and a 4.5 out of 5-star rating from the folks leaving reviews in our store.  

Start traveling for less and find out what The Points Guy, Forbes, CNN, and Condé Nast Traveler are raving about. 

Grab a lifetime subscription to Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ now for just $99.99 (reg. $507).

This article was made in collaboration with The Jerusalem Post Deals.

Prices subject to change.



Tags clubs dollar Deals
