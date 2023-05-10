The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
This 6-in-1 charging cable can both charge your tech and transfer data

You won't need individual chargers for all your devices with the InCharge 6-in-1.

By HILLARY GOLDSMITH
Published: MAY 10, 2023 16:44
(photo credit: StackCommerce)
(photo credit: StackCommerce)

The InCharge® X Max 100W 6-in-1 Charging Cable is an excellent way to sync and charge everything from small electronics like your phone to big tech like a laptop. It's now on sale for only $21.99.

Global connection is incredibly important in a world where families are near and far from where they once congregated. A good charging cord is vital when you need to ensure your iPhone or iPad is juiced up for FaceTime with family abroad. But if you've got tech of different varieties, you can't be totally sure you've got all the right cables.

If you've got ports of all sorts of types for your electronics, this InCharge® X Max 100W 6-in-1 Charging Cable is a solid choice for both home and travel use. You can streamline your charging process and potentially reduce any stress or lack of productivity caused by the tangle of cords needed for all your devices. Even better, this do-it-all charger is now only $21.99 (reg. $39).

With ports to charge USB to Micro-USB, USB to Lightning, USB to USB-C, USB-C to Micro-USB, USB-C to Lightning, and the typical USB-C to USB-C, you can charge without fear that there's an electronic in your artillery without a zap. Because of its super-fast 100W charging for USB-C to USB-C 18W for iPhones, you'll be on the go faster with a new outlook and a full battery.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/2VWzruXxCPk

Beyond the charging function, the cord data transfers at quick speeds of up to 480Mbps, so you're never without those essential documents outside the cloud from tech at home. And with its braided copper wires and aramid fiber design, you can rest easy knowing this all-inclusive charger can withstand wear and tear.

If you need a little more proof that this all-in-one cord is the ultimate tech accessory, the folks over in our store have given the InCharge cable a full five stars. Sounds like a ringing endorsement to us.

Grab the InCharge® X Max 100W 6-in-1 Charging Cable now for just $21.99 (reg. $39).

This article was made in collaboration with The Jerusalem Post Deals.

Prices subject to change.



