The Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp can provide all sorts of lighting

If you're itching to revamp your home but don't have a big budget, this floor lamp might do the trick. You can change a whole room with its fully customizable lighting options.

By HILLARY GOLDSMITH
Published: MAY 21, 2023 08:57
(photo credit: StackCommerce)
(photo credit: StackCommerce)

The Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp from Lamp Depot is space-saving, super lightweight, and can help you fully customize your lighting with 16 million color options and over 300 multi-color effects. It's now on sale for only $59.97.

Though we're sure your room fits your personality perfectly, sometimes extra excitement is needed. Before you go out and spend entirely too much money on art, try something less expensive and just as effective. 

If you love a good statement piece but crave efficiency, this sleek floor lamp from Lamp Depot can do the trick in every room. It's now only $59.97 (reg. $149) until May 21 at 11:59pm Pacific.

This corner floor lamp is an excellent addition to small spaces, offices, or reading nooks that need a little extra light, with the option for plenty of customization. Ideal for the corner of any room in your home, this lamp is better than just a light — it's a curation of integrated soft white LEDs that incorporate both fashion and function.

There's no need to worry about knocking it over, as its rubber footing will make it stand with stability without causing irreparable damage to your home. However, if you did need to move the lamp, it's super lightweight, so you can move it from room to room easily.

If it's vital that you have complete control of everything in your life, this light fits that need. The remote control allows you to sift through 16 million colors and over 300 multi-color lighting effects from being cozied up on the couch or anywhere else in your home.

Find out why the folks in our star gave this lamp an impressive 4 out of 5 stars. 

Get the Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp, which also includes a remote control, manual, and charger adapter, for just $59.97 (reg. $149). Act fast, as this deal ends May 21 at 11:59pm Pacific.

Prices subject to change.

This article was made in collaboration with The Jerusalem Post Deals.



