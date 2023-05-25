The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
The Instabridge eSIM plan gives you an extra 2GB of data a month for life

It's on sale for $139.97 as part of our Memorial Day Sale — the best price on the web!

By HILLARY GOLDSMITH
Published: MAY 25, 2023 10:50
(photo credit: StackCommerce)
(photo credit: StackCommerce)

This Instabridge eSIM Lifetime Plan is a great tool for those of us who need a little more data than we've been accustomed to. It's here for $139.97 (reg. $300) until 5/31 for our Memorial Day Sale.

We've all done it: overpaying for our phone data package. And while it's okay to overuse, paying an arm and a leg is absolutely not.

Everyone is used to not thinking of their phone plans, but it's time to reevaluate what you're paying for. This Instabridge eSIM Lifetime Plan for $139.97 (reg. $300) gives you an extra 2GB per month on one mobile device for your personal or professional use. As long as your device is eSIM compatible, you've got a boost of GBs to take on the road. Whether you're an Android or iPhone user (iPhone X or newer), the Instabridge eSIM can be a powerful, hassle-free tool.

Here's how it works: after you activate the Instabridge eSIM, you can use your mobile data unrestricted and for your pleasure inside the United States. Travel far, travel wide, travel down the street, and you'll have 2GB to surf, read, download, or watch the things you love (you can use it outside of the US in another 190 countries, but you'll have to change the package). 

Speaking of other options, there's one for people who need a bulkier eSIM plan. By just watching a few ads on your Instabridge app, you'll score ways to get bonus packages. 

If you don't need to use eSIM right now or you're working mostly off a work phone, that's not a problem. This is a lifetime plan that you can use anywhere in the United States, so you can always go back to using it when it's most convenient. 

See why the folks in our store have this product a full five stars.

For a limited time, get the Instabridge eSIM Lifetime Plan on sale for only $139.97 (reg. $300). That's the best price online, too. Act fast; This deal is only valid through 5/31 at 11:59 pm PT as part of our Memorial Day sale.

Prices subject to change.

This article was made in collaboration with The Jerusalem Post Deals.



Tags Deals shopping mall Sim
