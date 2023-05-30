The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
See things from a different perspective with this two-drone bundle

With your single purchase, you’ll receive the Alpha Z PRO Ultra HD Dual-Camera Drone and the Flying Fox Ultra HD Dual-Camera Drone.

By CHARLES THOMPSON
Published: MAY 30, 2023 09:19
(photo credit: StackCommerce)
(photo credit: StackCommerce)

View the world from above with this two-for-one deal on the Alpha Z PRO 4K + Flying Fox 4K Wide-Angle Dual-Camera Drone Bundle for $139.97 (reg. $398).

Humans have long been attracted to seeing the world they live in from above. A bird’s-eye view offers a different perspective of our surroundings. 

While flying scratches this itch, not everyone can obtain a pilot’s license to change their view. Drones have served as a more available alternative. According to Insider Intelligence, global shipments of drones are expected to reach 2.4 million this year. 

Drone usage in photography and videography has helped creatives unlock some of their best projects.

Purchase this two-for-one deal on the Alpha Z PRO 4K + Flying Fox 4K Wide-Angle Dual-Camera Drone Bundle for $139.97 (reg. $398) through May 31 to unlock the drone-flying experience. 

With your single purchase, you’ll receive the Alpha Z PRO Ultra HD Dual-Camera Drone and the Flying Fox Ultra HD Dual-Camera Drone. Both drones feature dual cameras: a 4K wide-angle front camera with 90° adjustment and a 720p bottom camera. 

Altitude Hold mode provides accurate and stable hovering flight, and the one-key automatic return ensures your drones will find their way back to you. The six-axis gyroscope also assists in smoother flight and more control. Both drones have a charging time of 60 – 70 minutes. 

https://www.youtube.com/embed/epvQBU_wkH8

The Alpha Z PRO Ultra HD Dual-Camera Drone sports a sleek black color and provides seven to nine minutes of flight. A 3.7V, 500mAh LiPo battery powers it.

The Flying Fox 4K Wide-Angle Dual-Camera Drone features a silver finish and offers nine to 12 minutes of flying time. Gesture control lets you take a photo or record a video with hand gestures. This drone runs on a 3.7V, 2000mAh LiPo battery.

Each drone offers Wi-Fi connectivity. Through Wi-Fi, users can connect to an APP, APK system to take pictures and video and provide real-time transmission through the phone camera image.

Whether for photos or fun, these drones will provide countless hours of fun as you navigate the sky.

Purchase the Alpha Z PRO 4K + Flying Fox 4K Wide-Angle Dual-Camera Drone Bundle for $139.97 (reg. $398) through May 31 at 11:59 pm PT.

Prices subject to change. 

This article was made in collaboration with The Jerusalem Post Deals.



