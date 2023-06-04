The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Give Dad the gift of investing knowledge with Tykr Stock Screener

Just in time for Father's Day, you can get $20 off of $119.00 with code STOCK.

By HILLARY GOLDSMITH
Published: JUNE 4, 2023 09:17
(photo credit: StackCommerce)
(photo credit: StackCommerce)

Need a Father's Day gift for your stock market-obsessed dad? Give Dad the gift of knowledge and in-depth analysis with a lifetime subscription to Tykr's Pro Plan. Use code STOCK to score $20 off your purchase.

As Father's Day approaches, you're probably wondering what to get Dad. Your dad likely doesn't need any more golf accessories or yet another baseball cap. If your old man is someone who gets excited about the stock market and investments, then we've got just the gift for you.

Whether your dad is obsessed with tracking investments or simply trying to understand the ever-changing stock market landscape, give Dad the gift of knowledge with the Tykr Stock Screener. Just in time for Father's Day, you can get $20 off of $119.00 when you enter code STOCK at checkout. Hurry, though, since this special deal only lasts until June 11 at 11:59pm Pacific.

So, what is Tykr, and why would your dad love it? Tykr is an all-in-one stock screening and education platform, providing analysis for over 30,000 US and International stocks, as well as the tools Dad needs to manage investments more wisely. This stock screener will not only help Dad find investments in 30 seconds or less, but can be a valuable resource on stock market tips and tricks.

Because we know your dad appreciates efficiency and may or may not be slightly confused by technology, Tykr is straightforward and has a user-friendly interface. It's now easier than ever to get a quick summary of whether a stock is on sale, watch, or overpriced at the time. Dad will even be able to check scores for individual stocks, which Tykr awards for their financial strength and security. Gone are the days when your dad spent hours researching the risks and benefits of each stock.

Besides market and investment analysis, your dad will gain a plethora of information and even learn how to reduce risk when investing in the stock market.

It's no wonder Tykr boasts a perfect 5-star rating, with one verified user writing, "Just what I was looking for and more! Sophisticated stock screening tool, [with the] ability to create watch lists and to tell if a stock is the right time to buy."

Gift Dad a lifetime subscription to the Tykr Stock Screener's Pro Plan, and get $20 off of $119.00 with code STOCK. This Father's Day deal ends June 11 at 11:59pm Pacific.

Prices subject to change.

This article was made in collaboration with The Jerusalem Post Deals.



Tags investment Deals Father's Day
