Travel smarter and not harder with OneAir, now on sale for only $109.99

OneAir helps alleviate travel stresses by unlocking access to significant savings on airfare, car rental, and lodging.

By CHARLES THOMPSON
Published: JUNE 4, 2023 14:50
(photo credit: StackCommerce)
(photo credit: StackCommerce)

Treat yourself to a luxurious travel experience without breaking the bank with a lifetime subscription to the OneAir Elite Plan. It's now on sale for only $109.99 (reg. $790). 

The summer months are some of the most active for travel. Unfortunately, doing so isn't the cheapest or least stressful endeavor for many. OneAir helps alleviate travel stresses by unlocking significant savings on airfare, car rentals, and lodging. Even better, you can now get a lifetime subscription OneAir's Elite Plan for only $109.99 (reg. $790).

With OneAir's Elite Plan, rest assured knowing you’ll have to services of a full-time travel agent thanks to the user-friendly OneAir app (iOS and Android). OneAir uses artificial intelligence (AI) to scour the internet for the best travel deals, scanning and tracking millions of fares to your chosen destination in real-time to ensure you receive the best and most accurate prices.

Luckily, OneAir is simple to use. After signing up, users will be prompted to select their departure airport. From there, OneAir goes to work to locate the best deals available. Once that happens, it immediately sends out email and mobile alerts directly to users. And if finding affordable airfare weren't enough, a lifetime membership to the Elite Plan can also help you secure incredible discounts on rental cars and hotels

Additional perks available to OneAir Elite Plan members include:

  • Access to mistake fares;
  • Exclusive access to corporate and private business discounted flights;
  • One-on-one business and first-class flight planning support;
  • And so many others.

OneAir currently supports US-based airports such as New York JFK, Washington, D.C. IAD, Chicago ORD, Atlanta ATL, Seattle SEA, Miami MIA, and others in major metropolitan areas. More US-based airports will be added in the future.

Past OneAir deals have included a roundtrip ticket to Spain for $1,265, a roundtrip ticket to London for $1,329, and a roundtrip ticket to Japan for $1,639.

With massive savings on flights alone, it's no wonder OneAir boasts so many fans. One verified buyer wrote, "Can’t recommend OneAir enough! I signed up for their service just three weeks ago, and I was looking for flights to Hawaii to celebrate our third wedding anniversary! I'm still in awe and can’t believe I booked the flight for just $208 roundtrip for the two of us."

Treating yourself to a trip shouldn’t have to break the bank. With OneAir, it doesn't have to.

Grab a lifetime subscription to the OneAir Elite Plan for just $109.99 (reg. $790).

Prices subject to change.

This article was made in collaboration with The Jerusalem Post Deals.



