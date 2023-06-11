The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Give Dad the gift of knowledge a Headway Subscription for $69.99

Headway provides bite-sized 15-minute summaries from some of the world’s best books.

By CHARLES THOMPSON
Published: JUNE 11, 2023 13:43
Expand your horizons through Headway Premium, where more than 1,500 bite-sized summaries of some of the world’s best books are available for $69.99 for life (reg. $300) — through June 11.

Fathers are naturally curious. Whether looking for the best way to solve a problem or examining an instruction manual to put something together, when it comes to attempting to learn something new, fewer things pique the interest of fathers.

This Father’s Day, give your dad a gift he will happily enjoy using with a lifetime subscription to Headway Premium for $69.99 (reg. $300). This deal lasts through June 11.

Headway provides bite-sized 15-minute summaries from some of the world’s best books. Each person’s learning experience differs, as they can select books and genres based on their specific goals and needs. More than 15 million people currently use Headway. Users will get access to ideas, concepts, and principles but not to the full content of the book.

Whether you’re looking to build a business, improve your health, or take the next step professionally, there are scores of reading materials to help you achieve your goals. Headway offers more than 1,500 summaries, and up to 50 new ones are added every month. It even offers audio summaries voiced by professional voice actors.

Headway uses gamification to enhance user experience. Not only can users play to master new skills daily, but they’re also able to track their progress and collect achievements. Additionally, thousands of actionable insights and tips are offered. 

In 2023, Apple showcased the app as its App of the Day, and Headway is an Apple Editors’ Choice recipient.

Headway App is compatible with Apple (iOS 13 or later/macOS 11.0 or later) and Android (6.0 or later) devices. Updates to the app are also offered to keep your version running smoothly. 

This Father's Day, help Dad get motivated and create a sustainable growth habit.

Purchase Headway Premium for $69.99 (reg. $300) before June 11 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

