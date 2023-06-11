The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Deals

Windscribe VPN Pro is a great last-minute Father's Day Gift

A 3-year subscription on sale here for $89.99 (reg. $324) with no coupon needed.

By HILLARY GOLDSMITH
Published: JUNE 11, 2023 15:01
(photo credit: StackCommerce)
(photo credit: StackCommerce)

Windscribe is the only app you need to secure all of your browsing from digital intruders. It's on sale at $89.99 for a 3-year subscription (reg. $324) with no coupon needed.

No matter the reason, sometimes dear old Dad may need things on the world wide web to stay private. It's not an outlandish request to have your searches a little more protected, and it's important you feel safe when doing your browsing. 

If you need a secure VPN (and a last-minute Father's Day gift), this Windscribe VPN Pro 3-year Subscription Plan for $89.99 is a great option. 

We know you're looking for an all-around fantastic VPN to share with the family (especially Dad), and Windscribe has you covered. You can get unlimited data, use it on unlimited devices, and can be used in 63 countries and 110 cities using the VPN.

Great for Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8, 10, macOS X 10.8 or later, Linux, iOS, and Android users alike, Windscribe is a desktop application/browser extension that ensures your Internet searches stay just that: yours and yours alone. You'll mask your physical location from third parties with an encrypted tunnel, leaving behind no personal footprints or logs while browsing the world.

Moreover, you can access geo-blocked content from anywhere, all ad- and tracker-free, thanks to Windscribe's ROBERT feature.

Because the world is sometimes an unsafe place, viruses are also a considerable concern. With Windscribe, you're protected by a super secure firewall that protects you in case of connectivity loss. Want to incorporate your own systems? Winscribe makes that totally possible. The program lets you load your own OpenVPN configurations directly in the Windscribe app.

Tom's Guide calls this app "very good," while TechRadar and PC World give Windscribe VPN Pro 4/5 stars, and G2 gives it 4.4/5 stars. It's clear people seriously enjoy Windscribe, and you can as well.

Get the Windscribe VPN Pro 3-year Subscription Plan for $89.99 (reg. $324) for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.



Tags Deals gifts Father's Day
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

On the brink: Unpacking Israel’s unilateral strike threat against Iran

The Israeli Air Force Independence Day flyover.
2

'New' Beatles songs made by AI bring fans to tears

The Beatles
3

Who were the IDF soldiers killed at the Egyptian border?

Clockwise from top right corner: Sgt. Lia Ben Nun, St.-Sgt. Uri Itzhak Ilouz and St.-Sgt. Ohad Dahan.
4

IDF to probe terror killing of three Israeli soldiers by Egyptian policeman

View of road 10, on the border with Egypt, which opened up for visitors today, for the Jewish holiday of Passover. April 7, 2023.
5

Israel received critical Iran intel from IDF soldier's 15-year side project

IDF SWO (res.) E. is seen meeting with senior military officials to discuss Iran in this undated photo.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by