Windscribe VPN Pro is a great last-minute Father's Day Gift

Windscribe is the only app you need to secure all of your browsing from digital intruders. It's on sale at $89.99 for a 3-year subscription (reg. $324) with no coupon needed.

No matter the reason, sometimes dear old Dad may need things on the world wide web to stay private. It's not an outlandish request to have your searches a little more protected, and it's important you feel safe when doing your browsing.

If you need a secure VPN (and a last-minute Father's Day gift), this Windscribe VPN Pro 3-year Subscription Plan for $89.99 is a great option.

We know you're looking for an all-around fantastic VPN to share with the family (especially Dad), and Windscribe has you covered. You can get unlimited data, use it on unlimited devices, and can be used in 63 countries and 110 cities using the VPN.

Great for Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8, 10, macOS X 10.8 or later, Linux, iOS, and Android users alike, Windscribe is a desktop application/browser extension that ensures your Internet searches stay just that: yours and yours alone. You'll mask your physical location from third parties with an encrypted tunnel, leaving behind no personal footprints or logs while browsing the world.

Moreover, you can access geo-blocked content from anywhere, all ad- and tracker-free, thanks to Windscribe's ROBERT feature.

Because the world is sometimes an unsafe place, viruses are also a considerable concern. With Windscribe, you're protected by a super secure firewall that protects you in case of connectivity loss. Want to incorporate your own systems? Winscribe makes that totally possible. The program lets you load your own OpenVPN configurations directly in the Windscribe app.

Tom's Guide calls this app "very good," while TechRadar and PC World give Windscribe VPN Pro 4/5 stars, and G2 gives it 4.4/5 stars. It's clear people seriously enjoy Windscribe, and you can as well.

Get the Windscribe VPN Pro 3-year Subscription Plan for $89.99 (reg. $324) for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.