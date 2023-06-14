The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Enhance your efforts at content creation with Linkdelta's AI Writing Tool

More than 1,000 companies worldwide have used Linkdelta to amplify their message.

By CHARLES THOMPSON
Published: JUNE 14, 2023 16:12
(photo credit: StackCommerce)
(photo credit: StackCommerce)

Tap into the power of artificial intelligence with Linkdelta AI Tool for $49.99 (reg. $540) to give your content a tech-assisted boost.

Once viewed as an ambitious science-fiction endeavor, artificial intelligence continues to emerge as a mainstream tool that has helped simplify daily activities across almost every arena. According to Tech Jury, “global Artificial Intelligence market size was valued at $136.6 billion in 2022."

Artificial intelligence has gained traction with many content creators, as they’ve used technology to assist with crafting their messages. Those who have struggled to find the right words or who routinely brainstorm ideas know how frustrating finding the right words can be.

Thankfully, Linkdelta AI Writing Tool has helped many tap into their creativity. For a limited time, you can purchase a lifetime subscription for $49.99 (reg. $540).

Linkdelta helps transform content and generate high-converting copy in mere seconds. Experienced writers and aspiring scribes alike will find value in this writing tool. With Linkdelta, users can craft AI-generate blog posts, weave engaging introductions and capture captivating topic ideas.

Those interested in marketing will also find the software highly effective. For example, it can help forge marketing content that enchants audiences, attract traffic to one’s preferred platforms, and amplify conversations across social media and email campaigns.

More than 1,000 companies worldwide have used Linkdelta to amplify their message. Verified buyer Heather Guerrero, a marketing specialist, wrote, "I'm so glad I discovered Linkdelta. It's made my writing process so much more enjoyable."

Linkdelta boasts additional helpful features that include stunning AI images to further add to your content and an Alchemy of Sales Copy that highlight the benefits of your product or service.

This software can be accessed via desktop and mobile devices. Updates are also offered for the duration of your subscription.

Since being introduced, Linkdelta has helped content creators compose more than five million pieces.

Take your creative ideas to the next level with the help of Linkdelta AI Writing Tool. Purchase it today for $49.99 (reg. $540).

Prices subject to change.



