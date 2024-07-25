'The logical choice': 17 years after he fled, could Dahlan lead a post-Hamas Gaza?

Former Gaza-based Palestinian politician Mohammed Dahlan has been floated as a person who might return to Gaza and play a renewed role there, according to a recent report by The Wall Street Journal. The one-time Fatah strongman who once ran Gaza has been living abroad for many years after he was forced to flee Gaza in the face of the Hamas coup in 2007.

Dahlan has been at odds in the past with the Palestinian Authority leadership and he has resided in the United Arab Emirates for many years, where he enjoys good relations with the leadership.

A knowledgeable source said the reports about Dahlan could be relevant. “I think Dahlan is the only possible transitional leader now. More like [former Afghanistan leader Hamid] Karzai.” This means it’s worth taking seriously these reports and looking back at Dahlan’s origins and the current state of play in Gaza.

Dahlan’s name has come up in relation to Gaza, and for good reason. There are a lack of names of those who might be able to fill a void in leadership in Gaza if Hamas is weakened. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to the US Congress on July 24 and suggested that while Israel would maintain security over Gaza to prevent another Hamas October 7-style attack, civilian leadership was needed in Gaza. For more than six months there has been talk in Israel about the need for a day after plan. The Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant has floated the idea several times, however it has come up against pushback from other parts of the government. Dahlan and Abu Mazen in Ramallah (credit: REUTERS)

The problem is that there aren’t a lot of good options for rulers of Gaza. The idea to use “clans” to rule parts of Gaza, or “civilian bubbles” free from Hamas, appeared to be shot down when Hamas murdered a well-known clan leader. The clans will only grow in strength if there is chaos and Hamas is completely weakened. Clans are not known for being good leaders of areas, unless all law and order and collapsed and there are no governments or terror groups in charge. This was the problem discovered in Iraq and Syria regarding “clan” rule.

At the same time fourteen Palestinian factions recently went to Beijing where they agreed to work on reconciliation and unity. This includes Fatah and Hamas. Therefore there is an absence of Palestinian leadership for Gaza that would also be amenable to Israel.

The silver lining is that there have been reports about meetings between Israeli, UAE and American officials to discuss Gaza. A report at Axios noted that “the Israeli officials said the Emirati foreign minister Abdullah Bin Zayed (ABZ) hosted the meeting. President Biden's top Middle East adviser Brett McGurk and State Department counselor Tom Sullivan attended from the U.S. side.”

According to a knowledgeable source, Dahlan could be a possible leader in the future. “He has bridges with everyone but not necessarily liked by everyone. But I can’t think of anyone else who has his credentials.” The only caveat to this would be if jailed Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti is released. Barghouti is popular but it is unlikely Israel will release him, even as part of a hostage deal.

The logical choice

Dahlan would be a logical choice also from the UAE’s perspective. He enjoys connections in Gaza. He has been absent from Gaza for seventeen years. Absence likely makes some of the older generation look fondly upon the pre-2007 era when they had more peace and Hamas hadn’t destroyed Gaza in numerous wars. They might welcome the return of Dahlan.

Dahlan has also aged since the time when he was forced out. He has learned a lot in the UAE and he knows much more about the region now, having reportedly dealt with key issues spanning the Middle East during his period abroad. Exile doesn’t make some incapable of returning. Yasser Arafat, it should be recalled, was in exile in Tunisia before returning after the First Intifada.

Dahlan's background

Dahlan was born in Khan Younis in Gaza. Khan Younis is also the hometown of many key Hamas leaders in Gaza today. In essence one could conclude that Gaza has basically been led by Khan Younis men for the last decades. A profile in New Lines Magazine by Neri Zilber in 2020 provides an insight into Dahlan’s rise and then his movement to exile. “After Arafat’s death in November 2004 and the election of Abbas as the new Palestinian president, Dahlan was given more powers, serving as Minister for Civil Affairs – effectively the main Palestinian interlocutor with Israel. He resigned the post to run in the 2006 parliamentary elections, securing the top spot in the Khan Younis district against a packed field of Fatah and Hamas candidates,” Zilber wrote.

“People that know Dahlan – even his opponents – highlight his intelligence and cleverness. Nearing 60 but still youthful, clean shaven, with a strong helmet of black hair, he also looks the part of a modern Arab power player, dressing since his early days as Gaza’s security chief in finely-tailored suits,” the article added.

How could Dahlan return?

This is not entirely clear. The PA and Israel do not get along. The current Israeli government has no interest in seeing the PA run Gaza. The PA also doesn’t want to work with Israel. Hamas is also willing to kill anyone it thinks is “collaborating.” In addition, Hamas has its sights set on taking over the West Bank. Having Dahlan move into a role relating to Gaza, with Hamas angling to take over PA institutions in Ramallah could end up as a strange bait and switch, leaving a former PA strongman in charge of Gaza and Hamas riding into Ramallah to remove the aging oligarchic leadership of the PA.

There is a lot riding on what may happen in Gaza in the next several months. While Israel’s leadership says they have plans for the day after, so far those plans have not materialized, even on a small-scale. Much work remains to be done. Dahlan is a name that rings out, but Gaza is a complex place and it requires a lot of investment to rebuild and Hamas is waiting under the rubble to return.