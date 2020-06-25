Alleged arsonist who tried to burn down Jewish nursing home indicted

A man suspected of the attempted arson of Ruth's House, a Jewish assisted living center in East Meadow, Massachusetts, was indicted on two federal charges on Tuesday, according to the Algemeiner.John Michael Rathburn, 36, was charged with transporting explosives with the intent to kill or injure, as well as attempted vandalism of private property. The charges can yield up to 10 years in the federal penitentiary as well as a fine of up to $250,000 for each count.alleged arsonist is not connected to any white supremacist groups in any fashion.The prosecutors allege that they found Rathburn's DNA on the fuel canister he intended but failed to light in the "driveway entrance to Ruth's House," according to the report. Rathburn's DNA was on file from a previous offense, and matched blood samples found on the gas canister and a Christian religious handout that was stuffed into the nozzle.“We hope this Jew-hating monster’s indictment leads to successful prosecution and long prison sentence for the shocking targeting of the most vulnerable part of the Jewish community — our elderly," Associate Dean, Director Global Social Action Agenda of the Simon Wiesenthal Center Rabbi Abraham Cooper told the Algemeiner.Rathburns lawyers took the chance to note that the