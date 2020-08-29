The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Antisemitic London Underground passenger pleads not guilty to abuse

Campbell was also facing another charge of racially-aggravated abuse toward another Jewish man.

By CODY LEVINE  
AUGUST 29, 2020 09:18
The St Pancras clock tower is seen by an Underground tube sign, London, Britain, January 26, 2018 (photo credit: REUTERS)
The St Pancras clock tower is seen by an Underground tube sign, London, Britain, January 26, 2018
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A British man who was filmed harassing a Jewish family on the London Underground, who was famously recorded being told off by a Muslim woman, pleaded not guilty Friday at his court trial, according to Algemeiner.
The accused, Isher Campbell, who is a 34-year-old resident of the city of Birmingham, denied the claims against him on the charge of “racially aggravated abusive behavior” towards the family.
In the video, a husband and wife were travelling with their three young children. Campbell told the family during the November 2019 ride that they are members of “the Church of Satan,” and said that Jews were behind the slave trade and the 9/11 attacks.
“These people are impostors, they’re trying to claim our heritage,” Campbell further claimed.
The accused also denied the claim that he harassed the Muslim woman who came to the defense of the Jewish family. In the video, Campbell could be heard saying, following the intervention of the Muslim woman, to “get out of my face or I will smack you right in your nose.”
It was reported that Campbell was facing another charge of racially-aggravated abuse toward another Jewish man on the same subway from August 2019, a claim he also denied. Campbell is due to appear in court again in September. 
Following an outpouring of praise for the Muslim woman's intervention in the incident, she was reported saying, “When he started talking to the [Jewish] child I thought, no, I have to say something.
“To be honest I thought it is my duty as a mother, as a practicing Muslim, as a citizen of this country, to have to say something.”
In the United Kingdom, expressions of hatred toward someone due to their "color, race, disability, nationality (including citizenship), ethnic or national origin, religion, gender identity, or sexual orientation" is strictly forbidden, and a person caught engaging in such acts can be liable to criminal prosecution. 


Tags United Kingdom London antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Elections remain ahead despite the budget passing By JPOST EDITORIAL
Forget about Uman, we have the coronavirus to fight By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Driven to distraction by the UN By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Nikki Haley’s stellar performance as ambassador and at the RNC – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu wants blood By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Police arrest 2 more suspects in gang-rape of 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020
2 Surgical precision - The story behind Israel's targeted killings
‘EACH FLOOR had two apartments and each apartment had three rooms’: The home of Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata after it was hit by the Israeli strike that killed him, in Gaza City on November 12, 2019
3 Netanyahu: Rape of 16-year-old by 30 men is crime against humanity
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]
4 SS Officer hailed as a 'hero' by New Zealand media dies at 97
Waffen SS officers in Denmark, 1944
5 PA's Grand Mufti issues fatwa banning Muslims from praying at al-Aqsa
WORSHIPERS ATTEND a prayer service at al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem’s Old City on July 31.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by