The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Antisemitic incidents in US third highest on record despite lockdowns

The total number of antisemitic incidents decreased by 4 percent in 2020, likely due to the closure of educational institutions and synagogues, as well as a decrease in commuting.

By JEREMY SHARON  
APRIL 27, 2021 12:59
(From right to left) Congressman Gregory Meeks; Governor Andrew Cuomo, UJA CEO Eric Goldstein; Senator Chuck Schumer; Mayor Bill DeBlasio; US Senator Kirsten Gillibrand; JCRC CEO Michael Miller; and New York State Attorney General Letitia James march against antisemitism across the Brooklyn Bridge. (photo credit: COURTESY JAKE ASNER - UJA-FEDERATION OF NEW YORK)
(From right to left) Congressman Gregory Meeks; Governor Andrew Cuomo, UJA CEO Eric Goldstein; Senator Chuck Schumer; Mayor Bill DeBlasio; US Senator Kirsten Gillibrand; JCRC CEO Michael Miller; and New York State Attorney General Letitia James march against antisemitism across the Brooklyn Bridge.
(photo credit: COURTESY JAKE ASNER - UJA-FEDERATION OF NEW YORK)
Antisemitic incidents in the US decreased by four percent in 2020 over figures from 2019 but still amounted to the third highest number of such incidents ever to be recorded, the Anti-Defamation League’s annual audit report has shown. 
Over the course of 2020, incidents of antisemitic physical assault and vandalism were significantly down on 2019’s numbers, although antisemitic harassment increased.
The report contends that the drop in antisemitic incidents, particularly at educational institutions, was due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the general decrease in physical interaction across the county, but noted there was also surge of antisemitic conspiracy theories in which Jews were blamed for the spread of the coronavirus.
“While any decline in the data is encouraging, we still experienced a year in which antisemitic acts remained at a disturbingly high level despite lockdowns and other significant changes in our daily lives and interactions with others,” ADL’s CEO and National Director Jonathan A. Greenblatt.
“We can’t let our guard down. As communities begin to open up and people spend more time in person with others, we must remain vigilant.”
The new report states that the number of antisemitic incidents was impacted by coronavirus stay-at-home measures that included the closure of schools and university campuses, the lack of daily commutes, and the closure of synagogues. 
According to ADL’s 2020 antisemitism audit, there were a total of 2,024 antisemitic incidents across the US in 2020 compared to 2,107 in 2019, a four percent decrease. 
Antisemitic vandalism incidents decreased by 18% and antisemitic assault decrease by 49% over the previous years figures, although harassment cases increased by 10%. 
In total, there were 31 incidents of assault, half of which took place in the five boroughs of New York City, including 11 in Brooklyn and incident there in which a Jewish man was assaulted by a passerby on the street who, after hitting the man, said, "I got a chance to slap a Jew." 
Antisemitic incidents in schools, as well as colleges and universities all decreased significantly, down by 61% and 32% respectively from 2019, most likely due to the closure of educational institutions due to COVID-19. 
The report noted that in January and February, antisemitic incidents in educational institutions were actually higher than in the same months for 2019 but decreased significantly in the months following when schools, colleges and universities shut down. 
There were 327 reported antisemitic incidents at Jewish institutions such as synagogues, Jewish community centers and Jewish schools, an increase of 40% from 234 in 2019. 
Of those, 264 were incidents of harassment, 61 were incidents of vandalism and three were incidents of assault, and of the 264 incidents of harassment, 114 were “Zoombombings,” the disruption of a video conference session by individuals  antisemitic 
There were some 331 antisemitic incidents attributed to known extremist groups or individuals inspired by extremist ideology during the course of 2021, 16% of all incidents. 
White supremacist groups were responsible for 277 antisemitic propaganda distributions, with the most frequent perpetrators being members of the New Jersey European Heritage Association which were responsible for 110 incidents, Folks Front which carried out 44 such distributions and 25 by the Hundred Handers.


Tags American Jewry diaspora jews antisemitism coronavirus lockdown Jewish students
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to appoint a justice minister - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Recognition of the Armenian Genocide was long-awaited

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Netanyahu's dream of right-wing government may not happen - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gerald Steinberg

German ‘cultural leaders’ and the anti-anti boycott campaign - comment

 By GERALD STEINBERG

My Word: Justice for Sarah Halimi and justice for all

 By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
3

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
4

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Jerusalem escalation could be how Israel's next war starts - analysis

Israeli police officers clash with arabs in East Jerusalem on April 23, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by