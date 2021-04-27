Antisemitic incidents in US third highest on record despite lockdowns

Antisemitic incidents in the US decreased by four percent in 2020 over figures from 2019 but still amounted to the third highest number of such incidents ever to be recorded, the Anti-Defamation League’s annual audit report has shown.

Over the course of 2020, incidents of antisemitic physical assault and vandalism were significantly down on 2019’s numbers, although antisemitic harassment increased.

The report contends that the drop in antisemitic incidents, particularly at educational institutions, was due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the general decrease in physical interaction across the county, but noted there was also surge of antisemitic conspiracy theories in which Jews were blamed for the spread of the coronavirus.

“While any decline in the data is encouraging, we still experienced a year in which antisemitic acts remained at a disturbingly high level despite lockdowns and other significant changes in our daily lives and interactions with others,” ADL’s CEO and National Director Jonathan A. Greenblatt.

“We can’t let our guard down. As communities begin to open up and people spend more time in person with others, we must remain vigilant.”

The new report states that the number of antisemitic incidents was impacted by coronavirus stay-at-home measures that included the closure of schools and university campuses, the lack of daily commutes, and the closure of synagogues.

According to ADL’s 2020 antisemitism audit, there were a total of 2,024 antisemitic incidents across the US in 2020 compared to 2,107 in 2019, a four percent decrease.

Antisemitic vandalism incidents decreased by 18% and antisemitic assault decrease by 49% over the previous years figures, although harassment cases increased by 10%.

In total, there were 31 incidents of assault, half of which took place in the five boroughs of New York City, including 11 in Brooklyn and incident there in which a Jewish man was assaulted by a passerby on the street who, after hitting the man, said, "I got a chance to slap a Jew."

Antisemitic incidents in schools , as well as colleges and universities all decreased significantly, down by 61% and 32% respectively from 2019, most likely due to the closure of educational institutions due to COVID-19.

The report noted that in January and February, antisemitic incidents in educational institutions were actually higher than in the same months for 2019 but decreased significantly in the months following when schools, colleges and universities shut down.

There were 327 reported antisemitic incidents at Jewish institutions such as synagogues, Jewish community centers and Jewish schools, an increase of 40% from 234 in 2019.

Of those, 264 were incidents of harassment, 61 were incidents of vandalism and three were incidents of assault, and of the 264 incidents of harassment, 114 were “Zoombombings,” the disruption of a video conference session by individuals antisemitic

There were some 331 antisemitic incidents attributed to known extremist groups or individuals inspired by extremist ideology during the course of 2021, 16% of all incidents.

White supremacist groups were responsible for 277 antisemitic propaganda distributions, with the most frequent perpetrators being members of the New Jersey European Heritage Association which were responsible for 110 incidents, Folks Front which carried out 44 such distributions and 25 by the Hundred Handers.