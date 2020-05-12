All-time high in US annual antisemitism incidents in 2019 ADL finds

Antisemitism hit a new all-time high in the US in 2019 according to the Anti-Defamation League’s annual report, and continued on an upward trajectory for a sixth straight year.In total, there were 2,107 incidents of antisemitism in 2019, a 12 percent rise over 2018 figures which themselves were the second highest on record this century after the 1,986 recorded in 2017. The number of antisemitic incidents in 2019 has now eclipsed figures for both those years.The year witnessed several hate-inspired murders of US Jews, including the shooting attack on ultra-Orthodox Jews in Jersey City, Jersey in December in which four people were killed, and a brutal stabbing attack in Monsey, New York in the same month in which one man eventually died from his wounds and four were injured. In April 2019, one woman was killed in a shooting attack at Poway Synagogue in San Diego. The spate of antisemitic harassment and assault also continued in Jewish neighborhoods of New York City, including Borough Park, Crown Heights and Williamsburg. New York state alone recorded 430 antisemitic incidents in 2019, the highest in any state, followed by New Jersey with 345 incidents, California with 330, and Pennsylvania with 109.