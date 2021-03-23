The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Antisemitism strains evolve with COVID19 - report

A British advocacy group, Hope not Hate, has released its findings on the state of discrimination in Britain, including findings on antisemitism, COVID-19 and QAnon.

By MICHAEL STARR  
MARCH 23, 2021 20:22
Protesters hold placards and flags during a demonstration, organised by the British Board of Jewish Deputies for those who oppose antisemitism, in Parliament Square in London. (photo credit: HENRY NICHOLLS/REUTERS)
Protesters hold placards and flags during a demonstration, organised by the British Board of Jewish Deputies for those who oppose antisemitism, in Parliament Square in London.
(photo credit: HENRY NICHOLLS/REUTERS)
 A British advocacy group, Hope not Hate, has released its findings on the state of discrimination in Britain, including findings on antisemitism, COVID-19 and QAnon.
Hope not Hate emphasized the ever-changing nature of discriminatory ideologies and extremist methodology. New antisemitic streams of thought have developed during the coronavirus pandemic and the increasing popularity of the QAnon conspiracies, capitalizing on similar narratives between them and classic antisemitic rhetoric.
Zoom-bombing and other attacks on Jewish online events have been popularized as 2020 daily life moved online. In one notable example, the online shiva (week of mourning) for Liverpool resident Linda Huglin was disrupted by Neo-Nazis sharing swastikas and images of Adolf Hitler.
According to the record of Community Security Trust (CST), a charitable organization that seeks to protect Jews from antisemitism and related threats, there were 1,668 antisemitic incidents recorded in Britain in 2020. While this is the third-highest total ever recorded, it is still an 8% decrease from 2019.
CST and Hope not Hate noted that there was a surge in antisemitic rhetoric related to COVID-19, mostly centering on the idea that the novel coronavirus was created by Jews. Some of the conspiracies claim that the virus is part of a Jewish effort to cull society, while others claim that Jewish elites created the virus to create financial opportunities.
According to data collected by the University of Oxford, one in five British people believe the latter conspiracy. The libel of Jews spreading disease is an old antisemitic trope dating as far back as the Black Death in the mid-14th century. 
While not included in the report, Israel has also featured heavily in COVID-19 antisemitism rhetoric. Some have pointed to Israel's successful responses to coronavirus as proof that the Jews created it.
There has also been a surge in comparisons of Israel and Jews to the coronavirus. The hashtag #COVID48 has been used by Palestinian activists along with imagery of cleaning and inoculating the Levant from Israelis. Similarly, the #COVID1948 Twitter campaign was used by Iranian regime-affiliated organizations and sympathizers. 
 
Hope not Hate also reviewed the relation between QAnon and antisemitism. According to their report, their have been several instances of antisemitic QAnon posts and content. The ADL also reviewed QAnon in 2017, but found only limited overlap between the movement and antisemitism.
It appears that antisemites have attempted to capitalize on QAnon's pedophilia and child sacrifice conspiracy theories and classic blood libels. Antisemitic theories about ritual murder have existed in England since the unsolved medieval murder of William of Norwich. The stabbing of the boy was blamed on a cabal of Jews, who were charged with having crucified him.
QAnon is a set of conspiracy theories claiming that former President Donald Trump was involved in a secret war against a cabal of cannibalistic, pedophilic high-level political elites, and there is an impending "storm" in which the cabal will be outed and arrested.
"QAnon" is an amalgamation of "Q" and "Anonymous." Anon is the nickname for users on the online forum 4chan, which is an anonymous platform where the conspiracies first emerged, posted by a user known as "Q." 
2020 also saw discussion about antisemitism in the UK about Jew-hatred within the British political system, namely within the Labour Party. The Equality and Human Rights Commission of the UK released a report showing that Labour failed to address antisemitism's spread within its ranks.


Tags adl antisemitism Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus spread Israel Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

For the survival of our political future: Go and vote

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Election reforms have increased representation but killed functionality - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Israel has a disease: Fragmentation. Fix it by going out to vote - opinion

 By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Susan Hattis Rolef

Rights and wrongs abound in TV’s new political satirical comedy

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Israel Elections: Fourth time's the charm? - comment

 By DAVID BRINN

Most Read

1

Oldest woven basket in the world found in Israel, dates back 10,000 years

The 10,500-year-old basket as found in Muraba‘at Cave.
2

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.
3

Coronavirus: Knesset okays electronic bracelet for returnees from abroad

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

Israeli company claims oral COVID-19 vaccine on its way

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by