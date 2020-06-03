The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Argentine gov’t under fire for glorifying admirer of Nazis

Carillo provided refuge to the Danish fugitive, Buchenwald camp doctor, Carl Peter Vaernet, permitting him to continue experiments with homosexuals to "heal" them.

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
JUNE 3, 2020 02:55
Nazi artifacts seized from a house in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in June 2017. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Nazi artifacts seized from a house in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in June 2017.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The Argentinian government honored a doctor who glorified the Nazi movement on a new peso note in May, prompting sharp criticism from Israel's ambassador and human rights campaigners.
Ramón Carrillo, the pro-Nazi doctor, was the advisor who accompanied former president Juan Domingo Perón  as Secretary of Health during his first two terms.
Carillo provided refuge to the Danish fugitive, Buchenwald camp doctor, Carl Peter Vaernet, permitting him to continue experiments with homosexuals to "heal" them.
Israel’s ambassador in Argentina, Galit Ronen, criticized the decision on Twitter, writing that “When we say 'Nunca más' ("Never again") in reference to the Holocaust, there is no point in commemorating someone who at least sympathizes with this ideology."
Dr. Shimon Samuels and Ariel Gelblung, Directors of International Relations and for Latin America of the Wiesenthal Center, said "We emphatically reject the choice of such a character, that will sully Argentina with his image on its highest denomination banknote,"
Vaernet was a war criminal who was wanted for the medical experiments he performed on gay prisoners in Nazi concentration camps. He served the head of the Gestapo, Heinrich Himmler, to locate ways to eliminate homosexuality. 
Peter Tatchell, the LGBTQ activist and human-rights campaigner, told The Jerusalem Post:
"Argentina is supposed to be a democracy. Why is it honoring a man who sympathized with Nazi ideas of eugenics and who sheltered and aided a Nazi war criminal?
 He continued that “Vaernet conducted experiments on gay prisoners in Buchenwald concentration camp, in bid to develop medical procedures to erase homosexuality. He acted with the personal approval of the head of the Gestapo, Heinrich Himmler, who was committed to the total elimination of what he denounced as ‘abnormal existence.’
 Tatchell said dthat “Carrillo personally employed Vaernet, according to the contract they signed in 1947 to fund his ‘scientific specialism’, which was treatments and cures to stamp out homosexuality.
“Carrillo must have been aware of the war crime evidence against Vaernet because it was reported in the media at the time and there were calls for him to be extradited to Europe to face prosecution," said Mr Tatchell. In the late 1900s, Tatchell waged a long fight to expose Vaernet’s war crimes and his escape from justice.
Argentina’s current health minister, Ginés González García, praised Carrillo.
The Jewish community in Argentina condemned the honoring of Carrillo.
Vaernet’s grandson, Cristian Vaernet, who has  expressed regret about his grandfather’s actions, said that"I hope that all the mistakes made will help our generation and those of the future to prevent crimes against humanity and the discrimination or persecution of people based on their religion, skin color or sexuality."


Tags LGBT argentina nazi
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo In the wake of Floyd, Halak, distrust in police makes the world crazy By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef The Kafkaesque trial of Benjamin Netanyahu – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader Weaponizing Twitter: Both sides are wrong – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Adam Milstein Is fighting violent antisemitism and saving lives our responsibility? By ADAM MILSTEIN
Shmuley Boteach A prayer for my late father: Eulogy for Yoav Botach By SHMULEY BOTEACH

Most Read

1 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
2 COVID-19 immunity lasts only six months, reinfection possible - study
Shoppers wear face masks and walk around a fashion shopping center in Ashdod, as restrictions over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ease around Israel, May 5, 2020.
3 White supremacists, Soros, 'Russians,' and Antifa blamed for US protests
A man holds a baseball bat while protecting the premises of the Division of Indian Work, a non-governmental organization, as protesters continue to rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 30, 2020
4 Moderna: First patients dosed with COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 2 study
Vaccine (illustrative)
5 Scientists: Gaucher’s disease drugs effective against COVID-19
Doctor chief of the intensive care unit (ICU), Luiz Gustavo Marin poses for pictures at the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao hospital, where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Porto Alegre, Brazil
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by