Argentine gov’t under fire for glorifying admirer of Nazis

The Argentinian government honored a doctor who glorified the Nazi movement on a new peso note in May, prompting sharp criticism from Israel's ambassador and human rights campaigners.Ramón Carrillo, the pro-Nazi doctor, was the advisor who accompanied former president Juan Domingo Perón as Secretary of Health during his first two terms. Carillo provided refuge to the Danish fugitive, Buchenwald camp doctor, Carl Peter Vaernet, permitting him to continue experiments with homosexuals to "heal" them. Israel’s ambassador in Argentina, Galit Ronen, criticized the decision on Twitter, writing that “When we say 'Nunca más' ("Never again") in reference to the Holocaust, there is no point in commemorating someone who at least sympathizes with this ideology."Dr. Shimon Samuels and Ariel Gelblung, Directors of International Relations and for Latin America of the Wiesenthal Center, said "We emphatically reject the choice of such a character, that will sully Argentina with his image on its highest denomination banknote," Vaernet was a war criminal who was wanted for the medical experiments he performed on gay prisoners in Nazi concentration camps. He served the head of the Gestapo, Heinrich Himmler, to locate ways to eliminate homosexuality. Peter Tatchell, the LGBTQ activist and human-rights campaigner, told The Jerusalem Post:"Argentina is supposed to be a democracy. Why is it honoring a man who sympathized with Nazi ideas of eugenics and who sheltered and aided a Nazi war criminal? He continued that “Vaernet conducted experiments on gay prisoners in Buchenwald concentration camp, in bid to develop medical procedures to erase homosexuality. He acted with the personal approval of the head of the Gestapo, Heinrich Himmler, who was committed to the total elimination of what he denounced as ‘abnormal existence.’ Tatchell said dthat “Carrillo personally employed Vaernet, according to the contract they signed in 1947 to fund his ‘scientific specialism’, which was treatments and cures to stamp out homosexuality.“Carrillo must have been aware of the war crime evidence against Vaernet because it was reported in the media at the time and there were calls for him to be extradited to Europe to face prosecution," said Mr Tatchell. In the late 1900s, Tatchell waged a long fight to expose Vaernet’s war crimes and his escape from justice.Argentina’s current health minister, Ginés González García, praised Carrillo.The Jewish community in Argentina condemned the honoring of Carrillo.Vaernet’s grandson, Cristian Vaernet, who has expressed regret about his grandfather’s actions, said that"I hope that all the mistakes made will help our generation and those of the future to prevent crimes against humanity and the discrimination or persecution of people based on their religion, skin color or sexuality."