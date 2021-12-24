The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Drunk man leads German police to Nazi altar, weapons

Police confiscated, among other things, a belt of ammunition, two knives, a butterfly knife three brass knuckles - two of which had blades.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 24, 2021 08:40

Updated: DECEMBER 24, 2021 08:49
Nazi Swastika (photo credit: REUTERS)
Nazi Swastika
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A call from a drunken man led German police officers to a secret Nazi altar, filled with memorabilia, weapons and even pictures of Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler, German police reported.
The drunken man, 53, had called from his apartment Tuesday night and asked for help. Responding, police arrived at his apartment and found a large arsenal of weapons, including knives and firearms, as well as an altar-like structure filled with Nazi iconography.
The resident was taken to the hospital. The following day, police searched the apartment in his presence. 
It is currently unclear where the weapons came from and the man has no criminal record.
Flag of Germany (credit: FDECOMITE/FLICKR)Flag of Germany (credit: FDECOMITE/FLICKR)
A police investigation into the matter is ongoing.


