Israeli Ambassador slams Romanian party calling the Holocaust 'minor'

A Romanian nationalist said that Holocaust education is part of a "systematic action to undermine the quality of education in Romania."

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: JANUARY 4, 2022 20:06
ROMANIAN PRESIDENT Klaus Iohannis visits the Hall of Names at Yad Vashem in 2016
ROMANIAN PRESIDENT Klaus Iohannis visits the Hall of Names at Yad Vashem in 2016
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
Israeli Ambassador to Bucharest David Saranga slammed remarks by a Romanian nationalist party calling for less Holocaust education.
The AUR party said that the Holocaust is a "minor topic," and teaching it as a separate subject in schools is an "ideological experiment" and part of a "systematic action to undermine the quality of education in Romania."
Saranga condemned AUR's statement, calling them "insulting."
"I have always argued that the fair and objective knowledge over the horrors that took place during the Holocaust in Romania is necessary in order to avoid repeating such tragedies," Saranga tweeted. "The young generation must thoroughly learn about this dark page in the history of humankind in order to understand that antisemitism, xenophobia, and intolerance have no place in today’s society and that they clash with the democratic and European values assimilated by Romania."
The House of Fates Holocaust museum, housed in a former railway station that deported Jews to concentration camps, seen in Budapest, Jan. 21, 2019. (credit: Ferenc Isza/AFP/Getty Images) The House of Fates Holocaust museum, housed in a former railway station that deported Jews to concentration camps, seen in Budapest, Jan. 21, 2019. (credit: Ferenc Isza/AFP/Getty Images)
AUR's statements "are an outright proof of either a lack of taking responsibility or of ignorance," the ambassador wrote.
Saranga noted that AUR's comments meet the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's working definition of Holocaust denial, adopted when Romania held the organization's presidency.
The ambassador praised a law approved by the Romanian parliament in November, supported by President Klaus Iohannis, that would make Holocaust study compulsory.
"Extremist reactions remind us that ideologies and radical manifestations are present even today," he tweeted. "I am sure Romanian people will choose historical truth over antisemitic speech."
AUR won fourth place in the 2020 parliamentary election in Romania.
Earlier this year, AUR voted against a condemnation of antisemitism in the Romanian parliament, and its co-chairman Claudiu Târziu attended conferences of the local fascist movement.
Alexandru Muraru, the Romanian government adviser on anti-Semitism issues, called for AUR to be outlawed, saying it "persists in denying and relativizing the Holocaust," Romanian news site Universul reported.
Romania's Ambassador to Israel, Radu Ioanid, is the leading researcher of the Holocaust in Romania and was one of the founding historians of the US Holocaust Memorial Museum.
In an interview with The Jerusalem Post last year, he praised the Romania government for following the recommendations of a report drafted by Elie Wiesel to improve Holocaust education and fight denial.


Tags Holocaust romania nationalism
