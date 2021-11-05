The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel sends COVID aid to Romania

Israel sent 40 oxygen tanks and plans to send a team of doctors to Romania.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 5, 2021 00:08
ISRAEL’S AMBASSADOR to Romania, David Saranga. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Israel is set to send Romania aid to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic in the form of oxygen tanks and a team of expert doctors.
The Foreign Ministry sent a delivery of 40 oxygen tanks to Romania through the Israeli embassy in Bucharest as part of governmental and private-sector aid. The tanks were donated by Elbit Systems and Effi Europe.
Additionally, a team of expert doctors led by Dr. Rami Sagi, deputy head of the hospitals department in the Health Ministry, will fly to Romania next week.
"Romania is one of the best and closest friends that Israel has, and the good relations between the two countries has a long history," said the Israeli ambassador to Romania David Saranga. "We are proud of the assistance we are giving."
"There are strategic relations between the two countries that includes close economic, health and culture cooperation. The assistance given and the team of doctors that will arrive next week are meant to supply relief in the state of the patients and the Romanian health system and help by instructing the medical teams that are dealing with the pandemic."


