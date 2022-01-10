Tel Aviv antique market sells Nazi memorabilia from the Holocaust

Nazi memorabilia was discovered on sale at a Tel Aviv vintage market, Haaretz reported on Sunday.

Items ranging from World War II-era Schutzstaffel (SS) memberships cards to swastika pins were found in one of the stands at Tel Aviv's Vintage Market in Givon Square.

An Israeli couple in their 60s stumbled upon the Nazi memorabilia while strolling at the market. When they asked about the items and their authenticity, the stand owner replied "Ask Yad Vashem," the Holocaust Martyrs’ and Heroes’ Remembrance Authority.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

A week earlier, a young Israeli law student also saw the Nazi items and after posting images of the memorabilia in a Facebook group, the stand owner also showed her items he owned that were not on display on the stand, such as authentic yellow Star of David patches , which Jews were forced to wear during WWII by Nazi Germany.

A STORE stands empty in Tel Aviv. (credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)

The Tel Aviv Municipality responded to Haaretz's report, stating that the municipality does not know which items are displayed at the market at any given time.

"Stalls at the Vintage Market rotate on a weekly basis and anyone is welcome to display their products. If it is found that the sale of these items is inappropriate, we will act accordingly," the municipality stated.

"However, if an item that is considered offensive to the public is brought to the attention of the municipality, we will examine the issue individually."

Yad Vashem Directorate Dani Dayan said that Yad Vashem is "aware of the existence of trade of Holocaust-era memorabilia, specifically Nazi items."

"Such trade is a moral flaw that encourages and creates a counterfeiting market that has been expanding in recent years."

"The place of Holocaust-era memorabilia is at the Yad Vashem collection," Dayan added. "Here, they are preserved, studied and used as historical evidence for researchers and the wider audience," he added.