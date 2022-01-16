The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Naftali Bennett to Colleyville rabbi: We are brothers

Bennett expressed solidarity and support following the hostage incident that took place on Saturday, in which the rabbi and three others were taken hostage by a gunman named Malik Faisal Akram.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: JANUARY 16, 2022 21:19

Updated: JANUARY 16, 2022 21:23
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in a press conference on January 11, 2022 (photo credit: NOAM RIVKIN-PANTON/FLASH90)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in a press conference on January 11, 2022
(photo credit: NOAM RIVKIN-PANTON/FLASH90)
Israel prayed for the safety of the hostages at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told the synagogue’s Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker on Sunday evening.
Bennett expressed solidarity and support following the hostage incident that took place on Saturday, in which the rabbi and three others were taken hostage by a gunman named Malik Faisal Akram.
“I was so relieved to hear that you and the other hostages are safe and sound,” Bennett said. “Your leadership in this time of crisis was admirable.”
Bennett added that “Israel stands united with the Jewish community in Colleyville. I was praying here for your safety, together with the rest of Israel… Please send strength to your congregation.
“We are brothers,” the prime minister stated.
Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, where four hostages were held. (credit: JTA) Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, where four hostages were held. (credit: JTA)
Cytron-Walker shared his account of the hostage situation with Bennett, as well as the rescue by the FBI and his community’s resilience, the Prime Minister’s Office said.
The rabbi was very touched by the phone call and expressed his appreciation to Bennett, a source with knowledge of the call said.
Earlier Sunday, at the opening of a cabinet meeting, Bennett said: “To the Jewish community in the US and diaspora Jewry around the world, I say: You are not alone. We are one family and we stand strong and united together.”
“This event is a stark reminder that the dark forces of antisemitism still exist,” he added. “We must and we will do what we can to fight it.”
Bennett thanked law enforcement for their “swift response and courageous action.”
In Hebrew, Bennett said he spent the night worried about the hostage situation, and that he wants to strengthen the Jewish community in Colleyville, Texas and the US more broadly, who have “have dealt in recent years with rising antisemitism and a feeling of a lack of basic security.”
“This is a moment of mutual responsibility, and we are like one family with our Jewish brothers in the Diaspora, just as they are with us in times of trouble,” he added.
Bennett also spoke with Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Sunday, thanking him “for the determined and professional action by the law enforcement authorities in his state, which brought the incident to a peaceful conclusion,” the Prime Minister’s Office stated.
The prime minister thanked Abbott for his solidarity with the Jewish community in Colleyville and all of Texas, and his support for Israel and opposition to antisemitism and the BDS movement.
Bennett also invited Abbott to visit Israel.
An FBI Hostage Rescue Team stormed Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville on Saturday night after an 11-hour standoff to free three remaining hostages from Akram, who demanded the release of Pakistani al-Qaeda-affiliated Aafia Siddiqui, who is serving an 86-year prison sentence for multiple felonies, including trying to kill US Army officers.
The gunman entered the synagogue during Shabbat morning services, holding Cytron-Walker and three others at gunpoint. One man was released earlier six hours later.
Akram was pronounced dead after law enforcement entered the synagogue. Authorities have yet to definitively identify the man or clarify how he died, nor if any of the supposed weapons had been recovered. 
Ariella Marsden contributed to this report.


Tags Naftali Bennett jewish texas antisemitism Colleyville synagogue
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Amid antisemitic violence, Jewish solidarity is needed - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ari Mittleman

Martin Luther King Jr. left a powerful legacy against hate - opinion

 By ARI MITTLEMAN
Aviran Mordo

What happens when a company ‘grows up’? An engineer’s perspective

 By AVIRAN MORDO
Amotz Asa-El

Pandemic thoughts on Tu Bishvat - opinion

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Daphne Gottschalk

Employers need to embrace a virtual learning strategy

 By DAPHNE GOTTSCHALK
Most Read
1

Texas synagogue hostages freed, British gunman dead

Law enforcement vehicles are seen in the area where a man has reportedly taken people hostage at a synagogue during services that were being streamed live, in Colleyville, Texas, US, January 15, 2022.
2

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late January

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

Coronavirus: 'Deltacron' variant discovered in Cyprus

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample.
4

COVID-19: New Omicron sub variant discovered in Israel

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
5

Killer Zionist dolphins? Hamas claims they exist

Dolphins [Illustrative]

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by