The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

After 18 years, Ann Arbor condemns weekly synagogue protesters as antisemitic

The city council of Ann Arbor for the first time issued a formal resolution condemning the weekly protests outside of Beth Israel Congregation as antisemitic, 18 years after they begun. 

By ANDREW LAPIN/JTA
Published: JANUARY 22, 2022 02:53
Beth Israel Synagogue, Ann Arbor, Michigan (photo credit: DWIGHT BURDETTE/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Beth Israel Synagogue, Ann Arbor, Michigan
(photo credit: DWIGHT BURDETTE/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
For 18 years, a group of protesters has gathered every Saturday outside one of this city’s synagogues during Shabbat morning services, brandishing signs with slogans such as “Jewish Power Corrupts.”
This week, the city council of Ann Arbor for the first time issued a formal resolution condemning the protests as antisemitic. 
The resolution answers the pleas of members of Beth Israel Congregation, a Conservative synagogue just a few blocks from the University of Michigan’s Hillel center, as well as the synagogue’s neighbors. They have appealed to the city for years to take decisive action against the protesters, whom they say are targeting Jews at a house of worship and harassing members of the community.
The protestors’ stated purpose is to critique Israel policy, but members of the group frequently bring antisemitic signs and chant antisemitic slogans. The group’s de facto leader, Henry Herskovitz, identifies himself as a former Jew and has spread Holocaust denial and praised neo-Nazis in blog posts.
A congregant, in addition to a local Holocaust survivor, sued the protesters and the city in 2019, alleging that the protests violate worshippers’ First Amendment rights to safely practice their religion and that the city has not enforced local ordinances that the protesters are violating. That lawsuit was dismissed in September, with the US Court of Appeals ruling that the protesters had a free-speech right to continue their activities.
DEMONSTRATORS RALLY in solidarity with Israel and against antisemitism, in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, in May. (credit: Christian Mang/Reuters) DEMONSTRATORS RALLY in solidarity with Israel and against antisemitism, in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, in May. (credit: Christian Mang/Reuters)
For years the city declined to get involved in what was happening on Washtenaw Avenue. That changed during the city council meeting on Tuesday, three days after a rabbi and his congregants were taken hostage during services by an antisemitic assailant in Texas.
“The Ann Arbor City Council condemns all forms of antisemitism, and in particular the weekly antisemitic rally on Washtenaw Avenue,” states the resolution, which was approved unanimously by all voting council members. The resolution also “calls upon the persons who rally to express antisemitism on Washtenaw Avenue to renounce extremism, disband, and cease their weekly show of aggressive bigotry.”
The council further “declares its support for the Beth Israel Congregation, their guests, and all members of the Jewish Community in Ann Arbor, each of whom has the right to worship, gather, and celebrate free from intimidation, harassment, and fear of violence.”
“I was just elated,” Beth Israel Rabbi Nadav Caine told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, noting that, in the wake of the failed lawsuit that had targeted the city directly, “it would be a lot easier not to say anything… I really thought it was bravery and an awareness on their part, that in this time, leaders have to speak up about the hate that happens to people who are not in their group.” 
Caine had moved to Ann Arbor in 2018 after previously serving as a rabbi in Poway, California — the site of a 2019 deadly antisemitic shooting at a Chabad house. Seeing the council’s resolution come only three days after the synagogue hostage crisis in Colleyville, Texas, Caine said, “was the yin-yang of extreme emotions.”
The hostage situation had gripped the world’s attention and renewed focus on antisemitic threats targeting Jewish houses of worship. The rabbi held hostage in Texas, Charlie Cytron-Walker, is himself a graduate of the University of Michigan.
But the resolution, which did not mention the events in Texas but did reference antisemitic signs seen at the US Capitol building during the attempted insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, had actually been in the works for months, Caine said. Most notably, he said, it was spearheaded by the mayor of Ann Arbor himself.
“This did not come from, like, ‘Jewish friends,’” Caine said, adding that he and the congregation had been cautious about not appearing to fit “the Jewish stereotype of the person who’s making my leaders do something they don’t want to do. In fact, that’s kind of what we’re accused of, which is using ‘Jewish power.’”  
Reached for comment, Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor said he couldn’t recall the exact origins of the resolution but that it had come out of “conversations” with the Ann Arbor federation. He said that the city had issued some proclamation against the group in 2004, before he became mayor, but that a 2021 resolution condemning anti-Asian harassment had “resurfaced” the desire to issue something more forceful against this group.
Taylor has spoken out against the protests before and has visited the synagogue to apologize directly to congregants.
The protesters “express antisemitic tropes, they peddle in conspiracy and their goal is to disrupt an innocent congregation,” he told JTA. “That is entirely inconsistent with Ann Arbor’s values, full stop.”
But, Taylor said, the city had little power to take any further action against them. “People have a right to gather on public sidewalks and to speak there,” he said. “We can’t take action in intervention of anyone’s First Amendment right.”
Caine said that Ann Arbor, a college town with a long history of progressive politics and leftist social movements, has a tendency to look the other way when Jews are being targeted.
“It did feel to us, it really did – not just to me – that Ann Arbor was no place for hate, except for hating Jews,” he said.
But the synagogue held out faith that the city would take a stand, which is partly why Beth Israel had declined to get involved in its own congregant’s lawsuit, Caine said. 
“We had to consciously ask ourselves, ‘Is the city our enemy?’” he said. “We have to understand that they are not.”
Ann Arbor City Council meetings have themselves been regular demonstration sites for local anti-Israel activists whom observers say often cross the line into antisemitism. Even at Tuesday’s meeting at which the resolution was passed, a group during the public comment period held up an anti-Israel sign for the city council camera behind Caine; synagogue president Deborah Loewenberg Ball; and Eileen Freed, executive director of the Jewish Federation of Greater Ann Arbor, as they spoke in support of the resolution. 
The activists also chanted “Stop shooting Palestinians!” after each Jewish speaker finished their remarks.
These Ann Arbor residents, who frequently push the city council to adopt anti-Israel resolutions, also associate with the Beth Israel synagogue protesters. One local anti-Israel activist, environmental toxicologist Mozhgan Savabieasfahani, recently declared her intent to run for city council following an unsuccessful run in 2020 in which she had singled out Jewish donors to her opponents in social media posts.
Although Caine expects the protesters to continue their weekly actions, he said the statement from the city will still help the congregation a great deal. 
“When you walk into the synagogue, there’s a pamphlet that explains what’s happening outside,” he said. “So what I now can put in is, ‘I want you to know that this doesn’t represent Ann Arbor’” – and then, he said, he will quote the resolution. 


Tags synagogue antisemitism Michigan usa
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must clarify it's confusing COVID-19 rules - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Netanyahu should take the plea deal and save Israel - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Peace and the non-rational enemy

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Iran's regime is the source of the Israel-Iran conflict - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

Societal psychosis and the ‘mental illness’ excuse - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Texas synagogue hostages freed, British gunman dead

Law enforcement vehicles are seen in the area where a man has reportedly taken people hostage at a synagogue during services that were being streamed live, in Colleyville, Texas, US, January 15, 2022.
2

Sixth mass extinction event in progress - and it's humanity's fault - study

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late January

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
4

Did the Exodus happen? Israeli scholar tours Egypt to show it did

Tourists look at the 3200-year-old Abu Simbel temple during a daily sound and light show, on the eve of the anniversary of pharaoh king Ramses II's coronation.
5

Saudi royal family are descendants of Jews who fought Muhammad - Iranian general

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) 40th Summit in Riyadh

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by