Mexican teacher tells joke about Jews in ovens to students

"What is the difference between a pizza and a Jew? A pizza doesn't scream when it's put into the oven," joked a teacher to her class at Mexico City's Center for Higher Studies of San Angel University (CESSA) last week.

A video of the zoom class was shared online by entrepreneur and podcaster Adin Chelminsky and the NGO StopAntisemitism.org. Several students can be seen in the recording laughing at Méndez's joke.

SICKENING “What’s the difference between a pizza and a Jew? The pizza doesn’t scream when it’s put in the oven.” - Professor Irene García Mendez during a Zoom class with her students (upper right hand corner).

Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México @UNAM_MX pic.twitter.com/GKdaoGJgPq — StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) January 20, 2022

Irene García Méndez, the teacher, told the joke after giving a warning to her students, Enlace Judio reported on Sunday. The only student to protest the joke was a Jewish student.

“Your joke is in too bad taste," the student told Méndez according to Enlace Judio. "Yes, and I'm telling you the truth as a Jew, I find your joke in too bad taste."

"We Jews are used to antisemitism in all its forms. but there are scenes that, because they are every day, give us goosebumps," tweeted Chelminsky. "This video made me cry with rage and anger. Because it's not a joke."



Porque no es un chiste@CESSAMX algún comentario? Acción? pic.twitter.com/NYv2Ify7B9 — Adina Chelminsky (@AdinaChel) January 20, 2022

The teacher was dismissed by CESSA following the circulation of the video, CESSA said in a statement, which they provided in multiple languages.

"Her offensive statements should be regarded as her personal views and do not reflect our institutional values," wrote CESSA. " We offer an apology to our students, alumni, professors, and collaborators, as well as to the Jewish community and to all the people offended by these out of place comments."



Respect, inclusion and diversity are the principles with which we act. We inform you our decisions regarding this unacceptable case. pic.twitter.com/NrzFdkuB2Q — CESSA Universidad (@CESSAMX) January 21, 2022

This is not the only antisemitic incident reported at a Mexican educational institution in recent days.

On Sunday, StopAntisemitism.org claimed that a high school history teacher dressed up as Hitler and made her students perform Nazi salutes. She also allegedly commissioned a custom Hitler doll. The NGO claimed to have received the information from a student.

According to StopAntisemitism.org, Jewish students complained to the teacher and the administrators but were ignored.