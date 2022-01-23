The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Mexican teacher tells joke about Jews in ovens to students

Two antisemitic incidents were reported to have occurred at Mexican educational institutions in recent days. A teacher was also alleged to have dressed as Hitler and had a doll of the dictator.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JANUARY 23, 2022 17:36
A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

"What is the difference between a pizza and a Jew? A pizza doesn't scream when it's put into the oven," joked a teacher to her class at Mexico City's Center for Higher Studies of San Angel University (CESSA) last week. 

A video of the zoom class was shared online by entrepreneur and podcaster Adin Chelminsky and the NGO StopAntisemitism.org. Several students can be seen in the recording laughing at Méndez's joke. 

Irene García Méndez, the teacher, told the joke after giving a warning to her students, Enlace Judio reported on Sunday. The only student to protest the joke was a Jewish student. 

“Your joke is in too bad taste," the student told Méndez according to Enlace Judio. "Yes, and I'm telling you the truth as a Jew, I find your joke in too bad taste."

"We Jews are used to antisemitism in all its forms. but there are scenes that, because they are every day, give us goosebumps," tweeted Chelminsky. "This video made me cry with rage and anger. Because it's not a joke."

The teacher was dismissed by CESSA following the circulation of the video, CESSA said in a statement, which they provided in multiple languages. 

"Her offensive statements should be regarded as her personal views and do not reflect our institutional values," wrote CESSA. " We offer an apology to our students, alumni, professors, and collaborators, as well as to the Jewish community and to all the people offended by these out of place comments."

This is not the only antisemitic incident reported at a Mexican educational institution in recent days. 

On Sunday, StopAntisemitism.org claimed that a high school history teacher dressed up as Hitler and made her students perform Nazi salutes. She also allegedly commissioned a custom Hitler doll. The NGO claimed to have received the information from a student.

According to StopAntisemitism.org, Jewish students complained to the teacher and the administrators but were ignored. 



