The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Republican Rep. Massie shares quote from neo-Nazi to criticize Fauci

In the image shared by Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, a hand presses down on a group of people next to the quote. Massie captioned the image, “You mustn’t question Fauci, for he is science.”

By SHIRA HANAU/JTA
Published: FEBRUARY 1, 2022 00:29
Rep. Thomas Massie (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Rep. Thomas Massie
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Thomas Massie, a US House representative from Kentucky, criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, with a quote by the American white supremacist and neo-Nazi Kevin Alfred Strom.

Massie shared a meme with the quote “To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize,” which was actually said, in slightly different words, by the French philosopher Voltaire.

USA Today fact checked the quote’s origins after a meme of it went viral last year.

In the image shared by Massie, a hand presses down on a group of people next to the quote. Massie captioned the image, “You mustn’t question Fauci, for he is science.”

This is not Massie’s first provocative tweet regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Last August, he tweeted an image of a tattooed wrist on Twitter with the caption: “If you have to carry a card on you to gain access to a restaurant, venue or an event in your own country … that’s no longer a free country.”

An intern in his office resigned over the tweet, saying the post was “beyond apology.”

In March 2020, the Republican Jewish Coalition announced it would back Massie’s opponent in the Republican primary in his district, a rare foray for a group that usually focuses on defeating Democrats. At the time, the RJC cited Massie’s opposition to a bill that would fund Holocaust education and his vote in 2019 against a resolution condemning Israel boycotters.

Voltaire has also posthumously been accused of harboring antisemitic ideas.



Tags republicans neo-nazi antisemitism House of Representatives Coronavirus COVID-19 Anthony Fauci
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Seven signs that you may have already had coronavirus

Woman blowing nose (Illustrative)
2

New MERS-related virus NeoCoV may be more lethal, transmissible - study

Coronavirus (illustrative).
3

Jeremy Corbyn barred from rejoining UK Labour Party

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn reacts after the General Election results of the Islington North constituency were announced
4

Meet the TikTok star making Daf Yomi relatable for millennials, Gen Z

Miriam Anzovin
5

Bereaved families fight to use deceased child's sperm to be grandparents

Irit Gunders with Nitza Shmueli meet with Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by