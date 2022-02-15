The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Whoopi Goldberg returns to ‘The View’ after suspension

Goldberg’s suspension had followed her Jan. 31 remarks on the program that “the Holocaust is not about race,” but rather about “man’s inhumanity to man.”

By ANDREW LAPIN/JTA
Published: FEBRUARY 15, 2022 03:15
Actor Whoopi Goldberg poses as she arrives at the launch of the "Looking for Juliet" 2020 Pirelli Calendar, in the northern Italian city of Verona, Italy December 3, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/FLAVIO LO SCALZO)
Actor Whoopi Goldberg poses as she arrives at the launch of the "Looking for Juliet" 2020 Pirelli Calendar, in the northern Italian city of Verona, Italy December 3, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/FLAVIO LO SCALZO)

Whoopi Goldberg returned to her hosting chair on “The View” Monday after a two-week suspension for her much-criticized comments about the Holocaust, pledging to “keep having tough conversations.”

“I listened to everything everybody had to say, and I was very grateful,” Goldberg told her viewers in a brief address at the top of the talk show as her co-hosts told her they missed her.

“It is an honor to sit at this table and be able to have these conversations, because they are important,” Goldberg said, without offering another direct apology or mentioning the Holocaust or Jews at all.

“Conversations,” she said, “are important to us as a nation, and to us more so as a human entity.”

Goldberg’s suspension had followed her Jan. 31 remarks on the program that “the Holocaust is not about race,” but rather about “man’s inhumanity to man.” Many groups, including the Anti-Defamation League, objected, saying that Hitler saw his planned extermination of the Jews as a racial project. Goldberg apologized, but further comments she made on the subject — including on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” — continued to add fuel to the fire, leading to ABC News President Kim Godwin announcing her suspension the following day “to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments.”

From left to right: Whoopi Goldberg, Barbara Walters, U.S. Navy Adm. Mike Mullen, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and his wife, Deborah, Joy Behar, Sherri Shepherd and Elisabeth Hasselbeck appear on The View in New York, on Nov. 24, 2010. (credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS) From left to right: Whoopi Goldberg, Barbara Walters, U.S. Navy Adm. Mike Mullen, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and his wife, Deborah, Joy Behar, Sherri Shepherd and Elisabeth Hasselbeck appear on The View in New York, on Nov. 24, 2010. (credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Jewish figures across the political spectrum, even those who were angered by Goldberg’s comments, objected to her suspension, saying the network’s decision destroyed what could have been a learning opportunity. Nathan Hersh, former managing director of the nonprofit group Partners for Progressive Israel, said the punishment was “un-Jewish” in an op-ed for The New York Times.

For her part, Goldberg expressed an eagerness to use her platform to wade into pointed conversations.

“There is something kind of marvelous about being on a show like this because we are ‘The View’ and this is what we do,” she said. “Sometimes we don’t do it as elegantly as we could.”



Tags American Jewry Holocaust diaspora antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Pantyhose found to be effective facemask hack for better protection - study

Commercial Images iStock.
2

'Jeopardy!' winner not surprised at antisemitic response to her success

Alex Trebek poses on set at Sony Pictures in Culver City, Calif., for the premier of the 28th season of "Jeopardy," Sept. 20, 2011.
3

How did Leonardo Da Vinci draw the vagina?

Uomo Vitruviano Vitruvian Man 1492 Leonardo Da Vinci.
4

Omicron BA.2 variant to become dominant worldwide - WHO regional director

People pose with syringe with needle in front of displayed words "OMICRON SARS-COV-2" in this illustration taken, December 11, 2021
5

Russia says US submarine violated its waters in far east

A military plane lands onboard aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, in the Adriatic Sea, February 2, 2022. The Truman strike group is operating under NATO command and control along with several other NATO allies for coordinated maritime manoeuvres, anti-submarine warfare training and long-range tr

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by