The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Whoopi Goldberg suspended after holocaust comments

Goldberg, 66, has been a co-host on ABC's talk show since 2007.

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 2, 2022 04:55

Updated: FEBRUARY 2, 2022 05:27
Whoopi Goldberg at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala on September 13, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI)
Whoopi Goldberg at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala on September 13, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI)

Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended from ABC's "The View" talk show for two weeks following her controversial comments over the Holocaust, a CNN reporter said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Goldberg, 66, has been a co-host on ABC's talk show since 2007.

"I have made the decision to suspend Whoopi from "The View" for two weeks effective immediately," said ABC News President Kim Godwin in a statement. "These decisions are never easy, but necessary."

Goldberg found herself in hot water on Monday after saying that the Holocaust was "not about race." Whoopi has since apologized.

The panel was discussing a Tennessee school board’s removal of the Holocaust book Maus from its curriculum earlier this month. All five co-hosts opposed the board’s decision, saying the acclaimed graphic memoir should be taught in classrooms.

From left to right: Whoopi Goldberg, Barbara Walters, U.S. Navy Adm. Mike Mullen, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and his wife, Deborah, Joy Behar, Sherri Shepherd and Elisabeth Hasselbeck appear on The View in New York, on Nov. 24, 2010. (credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS) From left to right: Whoopi Goldberg, Barbara Walters, U.S. Navy Adm. Mike Mullen, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and his wife, Deborah, Joy Behar, Sherri Shepherd and Elisabeth Hasselbeck appear on The View in New York, on Nov. 24, 2010. (credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

However, Goldberg differed strongly from her colleagues on the question of exactly why the Holocaust should be taught to students. “If you’re going to do this, then let’s be truthful about it,” Goldberg said, before elaborating that “these [Jews and Nazis] are two white groups of people.”

Co-host Joy Behar objected, arguing that Nazis “considered Jews a different race.” Guest co-host Ana Navarro said, “It’s about white supremacy. It’s about going after Jews and Gypsies.”

But Goldberg continued to speak. “The minute you turn it into race, you go down this alley,” she said, as the show’s producers began playing music as a cue to cut to commercials.



Tags American Jewry Holocaust antisemitism Holocaust education
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Seven signs that you may have already had coronavirus

Woman blowing nose (Illustrative)
2

New MERS-related virus NeoCoV may be more lethal, transmissible - study

Coronavirus (illustrative).
3

'The Jew is the devil' — Neo-Nazis rally in Florida

A Nazi's salute at a neo-Nazi rally in Kansas City, Missouri. (Dave Kaup/Reuters)
4

Swastikas displayed at Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests against vaccination mandates

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
5

Size matters more than we think, Israeli study concludes

Larger images are more likely to be remembered during naturalistic visual behavior.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by