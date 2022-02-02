Whoopi Goldberg suspended after holocaust comments

Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended from ABC's "The View" talk show for two weeks following her controversial comments over the Holocaust, a CNN reporter said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Goldberg, 66, has been a co-host on ABC's talk show since 2007.

"I have made the decision to suspend Whoopi from "The View" for two weeks effective immediately," said ABC News President Kim Godwin in a statement. "These decisions are never easy, but necessary."

Goldberg found herself in hot water on Monday after saying that the Holocaust was "not about race." Whoopi has since apologized.

The panel was discussing a Tennessee school board’s removal of the Holocaust book Maus from its curriculum earlier this month. All five co-hosts opposed the board’s decision, saying the acclaimed graphic memoir should be taught in classrooms.

From left to right: Whoopi Goldberg, Barbara Walters, U.S. Navy Adm. Mike Mullen, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and his wife, Deborah, Joy Behar, Sherri Shepherd and Elisabeth Hasselbeck appear on The View in New York, on Nov. 24, 2010. (credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

However, Goldberg differed strongly from her colleagues on the question of exactly why the Holocaust should be taught to students. “If you’re going to do this, then let’s be truthful about it,” Goldberg said, before elaborating that “these [Jews and Nazis] are two white groups of people.”

Co-host Joy Behar objected, arguing that Nazis “considered Jews a different race.” Guest co-host Ana Navarro said, “It’s about white supremacy. It’s about going after Jews and Gypsies.”

But Goldberg continued to speak. “The minute you turn it into race, you go down this alley,” she said, as the show’s producers began playing music as a cue to cut to commercials.